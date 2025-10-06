



Pakistan authorities have imposed Section 144 in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) for a period of one month in response to escalating unrest and recent firing incidents. The notification, issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gilgit Baltistan, bans public meetings, rallies, display of arms, aerial firing, and pillion riding.





Exemptions to the pillion riding ban have been allowed for women, children, and elders. The measures come into force immediately in an effort to restore stability.





The security clampdown follows two shooting incidents that took place earlier in the day. In the first incident, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of Chief Court Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman on River Road. Several bullets struck his car, partially damaging it, but both the judge and his driver escaped unharmed.





In the second incident, assailants fired upon a vehicle near CPO Chowk, injuring four individuals. Among the wounded was Qazi Nisar, a prominent leader of a religious group. The violence has heightened tensions across the region and raised fresh concerns over law and order.





Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan strongly condemned the attacks, pledging swift action to apprehend the perpetrators. The governor assured that the culprits would be arrested soon, while the chief minister ordered a high-level investigation and urged residents to remain calm, exercise restraint, and stand united against what he termed the designs of “terrorists.”





In a parallel move aimed at enforcing discipline within the security forces, the Gilgit-Baltistan police have banned the use of TikTok by their personnel. A notification from the Inspector General’s office stated that the restriction is meant to uphold discipline, uniformity, and the dignity of the force, prohibiting any GB police officer or official from using the platform.





The imposition of Section 144, combined with internal security measures and investigations into targeted attacks, reflects growing instability in PoGB and the administration’s attempt to tighten control amidst a rising threat of violence.





Based On ANI Report







