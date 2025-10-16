



The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth ₹659.47 crore with a consortium led by Kanpur-based MKU Ltd and Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd for the procurement of advanced Night Sight (Image Intensifier) devices for the Indian Army's 7.62 x 51mm SIG 716 assault rifles, reported PIB.





This contract was signed on October 15, 2025, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM or Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, marking a significant step towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.​





The Night Sight devices will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG-716 rifles, improving target engagement capability up to 500 meters even under poor lighting or starlit night conditions. This provides a substantial enhancement over the existing Passive Night Sights (PNS) currently in use, greatly increasing operational effectiveness, situational awareness, and combat readiness for night missions.​





In terms of indigenous content, the Night Sight procurement includes more than 51% Indian components, supporting domestic MSMEs involved in manufacturing components and supplying raw materials. This emphasis strengthens India's defence industrial ecosystem by fostering domestic innovation and production.​





The procurement contract includes the Night Sight devices along with essential accessories such as lens covers, eye guards, cleaning kits, battery pack chargers, and multiple sets of batteries for sustained operation.





The devices are designed for durability with an expected in-service life of 10,000 hours of operation or 10 years, whichever is earlier. The selected supplier will also provide a comprehensive product support and maintenance service for ten years, including training for operators, quality assurance personnel, and maintenance teams.​





PIB







