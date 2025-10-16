



India has proposed the export of its indigenous Akash air defence missile system to Brazil, marking a significant expansion of its defence diplomacy. The proposal underscores India’s growing emphasis on building strategic partnerships through defence exports, particularly with friendly nations across the Global South.





The offer came during a high-level meeting in New Delhi between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the visiting Brazilian leaders — Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Defence Minister José Múcio Monteiro Filho.





Both sides agreed to intensify their defence and security collaboration with a focus on technology cooperation, joint production, and industrial linkages. The two nations aim to identify specific priority areas for bilateral projects while deepening dialogue on strategic convergences in the Indo-Pacific and South Atlantic.





Officials highlighted that India and Brazil share a “strategic partnership” that extends to defence and security domains. The leadership reaffirmed commitments to military exchanges, joint training, and bilateral exercises.





India’s participation in such frameworks seeks to create interoperability and shared understanding among the armed forces of both democracies. The intent to pursue co-development of weapon systems and platforms was also emphasised, aligning with India’s Make in India and export-led defence manufacturing agenda.





The Akash system is a surface-to-air missile platform developed by India’s DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). It can engage enemy aircraft, attack helicopters, and UAVs at a range of up to 25 km.





Deployed by both the Indian Army and Air Force, Akash includes a multifunction radar and mobile launchers for rapid deployment and command flexibility. Offering it to Brazil marks its entry into a new continent, expanding India’s defence footprint into Latin America.





Brazil joins a growing list of friendly nations that India is engaging through defence equipment offers. Alongside Akash, India has also made export pitches for its Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.





The Philippines remains the first customer of BrahMos coastal batteries, while Armenia has already signed contracts for Akash systems, the Pinaka rocket launchers, and 155mm artillery guns. These deals signal India’s growing position as a reliable defence exporter capable of competing in complex global markets.





Offering the Akash system to Brazil reflects India’s strategic intent to diversify defence cooperation beyond Asia and engage new partners in South America.





Both countries, as members of BRICS and G20, share interests in strengthening multipolar frameworks and reducing dependency on Western armament sources. The deepening defence ties also open avenues for joint innovation and industrial collaboration, reinforcing India’s goal of emerging as a global hub for indigenous defence production.





Based On TOI Report







