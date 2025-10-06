



The Indian Navy formally commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. The vessel’s induction signifies a significant addition to the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly for littoral and coastal operations.





The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in the presence of senior naval officers and representatives of the shipbuilding industry.





Built indigenously by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, INS Androth represents a major milestone in India’s self-reliance efforts in defence shipbuilding.





The vessel has been constructed with more than 80 percent indigenous components, highlighting India’s capacity to design and build sophisticated naval platforms using domestic resources and technologies. The ship is named after INS Androth Island in the Lakshadweep group, reflecting India’s maritime heritage and regional presence.





The ASW Shallow Water Craft class has been conceptualised to detect and neutralise enemy submarines operating in coastal waters. These vessels are equipped with advanced sonar systems, lightweight torpedoes, and anti-submarine weapons, allowing them to conduct search and tracking operations in shallow littoral zones.





Their compact design enables high maneuverability and quick response, which are vital characteristics for the Navy’s coastal defence grid.





Designed for versatility, INS Androth is capable of escorting coastal convoys, undertaking mine-laying operations, and providing support in search and rescue missions. The vessel also enhances the Navy’s readiness for multi-threat environments in the Indian Ocean, which has seen rising undersea activity from regional and extra-regional powers. Its induction underscores the Navy’s focus on strengthening undersea warfare capability as part of its maritime security architecture.





The addition of INS Androth further supports the Navy’s push toward “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) by reinforcing domestic production pipelines within the defence manufacturing ecosystem.





GRSE’s achievement in delivering this vessel is part of a larger program involving eight ASW-SWCs being built for the Navy, all of which will join the fleet progressively over the next few years. Each vessel will add to India’s layered anti-submarine defence network, improving surveillance and response within coastal and island territories.





Through this commissioning, the Indian Navy continues its steady modernisation drive by introducing ships with state-of-the-art sensors and weaponry, ensuring robust maritime domain awareness and effective deterrence in regional waters.





INS Androth will operate under the Eastern Naval Command, contributing to India’s eastern maritime defence posture and enhancing operational depth across the Bay of Bengal and adjoining sea lanes.





Based On ANI Report







