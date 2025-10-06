



The launch of the IM4‑Pro surveillance drone by Navi Mumbai-based Jyoti Global Plast represents a significant milestone in the company’s evolution from a materials science specialist to a player in India’s aerospace and defence technology sector.





Leveraging over three decades of expertise in plastics, composites, and precision manufacturing, the firm has developed a platform aimed at meeting both civilian and defence operational needs.





The IM4‑Pro is designed for day-and-night missions, featuring a dual‑camera setup that includes an advanced thermal imaging system. This capability enables operators to conduct surveillance, monitoring, and search‑and‑rescue operations under varying light and weather conditions.





The Android-based ground control station provides an intuitive interface, simplifying training requirements while offering sophisticated operational tools for tactical deployment.





A key engineering highlight of the IM4‑Pro is its vibration‑damping pod. This design element reduces image distortion by isolating the camera payload from the drone’s structural vibrations, ensuring stable and clear visuals during flight.





The modular architecture further enhances mission adaptability by allowing quick swaps between different payloads, making the drone suitable for industrial inspections, border surveillance, disaster assessment, and reconnaissance.





Built for rugged operational environments, the IM4‑Pro’s frame benefits from Jyoti Global Plast’s extensive experience in plastics and fibre‑reinforced polymer (FRP) moulding. The materials are selected and engineered to provide both durability under stress and resistance to environmental factors, ensuring reliable performance across diverse terrains and climates.





The drone’s development is closely tied to the “Made in India” initiative, underscoring the company’s commitment to indigenous manufacturing and reduced reliance on imported technologies.





By integrating locally manufactured components and assembling the drone domestically, Jyoti Global Plast positions itself within India’s strategic push for self‑reliance in defence and aerospace sectors.





This venture marks a strategic shift for Jyoti Global Plast, which historically produced industrial packaging, automotive parts, and consumer goods such as toys.





In recent years, the company transitioned toward supplying drone components, and with the IM4‑Pro, it enters the complete unmanned aerial system (UAS) market. The move responds to a growing demand for aerial solutions in surveillance, inspection, and security operations across India.





According to CEO Deven Shah, the IM4‑Pro is just the beginning of an “aggressive expansion plan” involving rapid product rollouts. The company’s roadmap includes diversifying its drone offerings to cover specialised mission profiles and scaling production capacity to serve both domestic and export markets.





This expansion reflects the broader trend of Indian industrial manufacturers leveraging core competencies to enter high‑growth technology domains.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







