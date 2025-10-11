



The Indian Navy has commissioned a state-of-the-art static firing facility named "Trinetra" near Visakhapatnam, specifically at Naval Station Bheemunipatnam. This facility was inaugurated on October 8, 2025, by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.





Trinetra has been indigenously designed and developed, marking a significant step toward self-reliance ("Atmanirbharta") in the testing of naval weapon systems. The facility reduces dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the life extension and operational sustainability of naval armament.





The primary purpose of the Trinetra facility is to enable scientific assessment of the combat-worthiness of naval weapon systems by capturing and recording key performance parameters for missiles, rockets, and related systems. This capability will substantially enhance the reliability and precision of these systems in achieving their intended operational outcomes.





The commissioning of Trinetra represents a major milestone in the Indian Navy’s weapon testing infrastructure. It not only reinforces the Navy's commitment to enhanced combat readiness and mission capability but also supports the sustained operational capability of its weapons through indigenous assessment and life extension.





By providing a dedicated venue for rigorous testing and evaluation, Trinetra ensures that the Indian Navy maintains an edge in naval weapon efficacy and readiness, important for addressing complex maritime security challenges and strengthening India's maritime defence posture.​





