



The Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom have commenced their first-ever joint Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operations as part of Exercise KONKAN-25. The exercise began off India’s western coast on October 5 and is continuing in the Western Indian Ocean.





This milestone event marks the debut of simultaneous operations involving India’s INS Vikrant Carrier Battle Group and the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales-led Carrier Strike Group at sea.





During the UK CSG’s visit to Mumbai, UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker praised the collaboration as proof of strong bilateral relations. He highlighted the excellent rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, framing it as an example of the two nations’ status as respected global partners. He noted the symbolic importance of the exercise following the recent high-level meetings between the leaders.





State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth met Lord Coaker to review ongoing defence engagements and discuss prospects for deeper cooperation. Seth expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of the sea phase of KONKAN-25 and welcomed the proceeding harbour-phase activities in Mumbai and Goa. These phases are designed to consolidate operational lessons and facilitate broader naval exchanges.





For the UK Carrier Strike Group, the deployment forms part of Operation Highmast — an ambitious eight-month operational tour. Commander Commodore James Blackmore revealed that the group departed the UK on April 22 and has been deployed for 171 days, with approximately 50 days remaining until mission completion. The current KONKAN-25 participation is a key stop in the Indo-Pacific segment of their journey.





The HMS Prince of Wales is a 65,000-tonne Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier — the largest vessel ever built in the UK. The CSG also features HMS Richmond (Type 23 frigate), HMS Dauntless (Type 45 destroyer), Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ships, and contributions from allied nations Norway and Japan. This integrated naval force provides a broad spectrum of combat and support capabilities.





The Indian contingent is centred on INS Vikrant, India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, alongside a mix of destroyers, frigates, submarines, and naval aviation assets. The combined fleet is conducting advanced maritime operations, including coordinated manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare drills, and integrated air missions to refine interoperability.





Exercise KONKAN has been conducted biennially since 2004, steadily expanding in scope and complexity. The 2025 edition focuses on enhancing joint maritime and air operations, improving tactical coordination, and deepening mutual understanding between the two services. The integration of full Carrier Strike Groups from both nations underscores a strategic commitment to maintaining secure and open sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







