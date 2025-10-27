Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, held a high-level meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday evening. The interaction marked an important diplomatic engagement amid evolving regional dynamics in South Asia.





According to an official statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the discussions spanned a wide range of bilateral issues, including defence ties, economic collaboration, trade, and investment opportunities. Both leaders explored new mechanisms to revitalise Bangladesh–Pakistan relations, which have remained relatively subdued in recent years.





General Mirza emphasised the shared historical and cultural linkages between the two nations, expressing Pakistan’s determination to expand cooperation across sectors such as trade connectivity, industrial collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges. He noted that there was “immense untapped potential” for advancing mutual prosperity through pragmatic engagement.





The Pakistani general highlighted the operational launch of a two-way shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong, signalling a tangible step towards strengthening trade logistics. He also announced that a new Dhaka–Karachi direct air route would commence operations within months, aimed at fostering greater business and social connectivity.





Both sides addressed broader geopolitical issues, particularly the rising instability across the Middle East and Eastern Europe. They underscored the necessity of restraint, dialogue, and collective efforts to promote peace and stability amid escalating regional tensions.





Professor Yunus and General Mirza expressed serious concern over the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation campaigns orchestrated by non-state actors. The Bangladeshi leader warned that “fake news and disinformation have flooded social media” and called for a coordinated global response to counter digital manipulation and safeguard peace.





Also present at the meeting were Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider. The talks are seen as a bid by both Dhaka and Islamabad to cautiously recalibrate their diplomatic engagement with a focus on trade, connectivity, and regional stability.





