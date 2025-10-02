



India is preparing to field a next-generation hypersonic missile, a major leap forward in its rapidly growing defence technology ecosystem. DRDO’s "Dhvani" Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV), set for a full-scale test by the end of 2025, signals India’s entry into an exclusive league of nations mastering weapons that can fly at unprecedented speeds and bypass the most sophisticated air defence systems.





HGVs are known for their ability to manoeuvre at speeds exceeding Mach 5, which makes them highly difficult for current missile defence systems to intercept.





Following the operational momentum gained during Operation Sindoor, India has stepped up execution of major defence projects, ranging from stealth fighter jets and radar networks to swarming drones and advanced missiles. DRDO and HAL have moved to “mission mode” schedules, compressing development timelines for critical platforms. The Dhvani hypersonic missile sits at the heart of this effort, envisaged as a transformative capability for India’s armed forces.





Unlike traditional cruise missiles, Dhvani is designed as a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV). A powerful booster stage will propel the vehicle to high altitude, after which it will detach and begin a high-speed glide. Operating at speeds above Mach 5 (over 7,400 kmph), the vehicle will be capable of sharp in-flight maneuvers, making interception by enemy missile defences exceedingly difficult. This trajectory ensures both surprise and survivability against modern air defence systems.





According to defence specialists, the maneuverability and extreme velocity of Dhvani would render even advanced systems like Israel’s Iron Dome or the U.S. THAAD nearly ineffective. Its ability to fly unpredictable paths at low altitudes creates severe tracking and interception challenges. This edge places the weapon in a category that significantly reshapes deterrence and warfighting doctrines in South Asia and beyond.





The Dhvani program builds directly upon the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), through which DRDO successfully validated scramjet propulsion. In prior tests, India achieved a record-setting scramjet combustor run of over 1,000 seconds, demonstrating stable supersonic combustion. Complementary advances in guidance algorithms, control surfaces, and aerothermal management systems have now matured enough to transition into full weapon-scale development.





One of the greatest challenges of hypersonic flight is withstanding extreme temperatures caused by air friction at thousands of kilometres per hour. Engineers at DRDO have trialled advanced thermal barrier coatings based on cutting-edge ceramics. These have been tailored to sustain prolonged exposure to heat regimes exceeding 2,000°C, ensuring structural integrity and flight stability during sustained hypersonic cruise.





The planned Dhvani architecture leverages a dual mechanism. After a solid-fuel booster lifts it above the atmosphere, the detached glide vehicle proceeds in a semi-ballistic arc before descending at hypersonic speeds. This approach allows it to rapidly reach maritime fleets, hardened bunkers, or strategic infrastructure targets. It is also adaptable across land and sea launch platforms, expanding mission flexibility for India’s armed forces.





If successful, the Dhvani missile will mark a landmark addition to India’s arsenal, potentially surpassing the BrahMos—the missile widely hailed as the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. By entering the hypersonic weapons domain, India joins a select circle of leading powers, including the U.S., Russia, and China, that are redefining strategic balances through such systems.





Analysts suggest Dhvani’s deployment would not only strengthen India’s deterrent posture against adversaries but also elevate its standing in the global defence hierarchy.





The system, equipped for both conventional precision strikes and potential strategic roles, is expected to influence military planning in the Indo-Pacific. This milestone underscores India’s evolution from a buyer to a frontier innovator in missile technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







