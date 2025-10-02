



Goodluck India Ltd, BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL), and Axiscades Technologies Ltd have established a strategic alliance to jointly compete for the indigenous manufacturing mandate under India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) stealth fighter program.





This initiative directly addresses the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Expression of Interest (EoI), recently issued via the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), solidifying the three firms’ commitment to supporting one of India’s most ambitious aerospace endeavours.





The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on 30 September 2025, aims to pool the technical prowess, manufacturing capabilities, and systems integration expertise available across all three companies. By presenting a unified bid, the consortium intends to deliver comprehensive solutions aligned with DRDO’s vision for the AMCA project, furthering India’s self-reliance in defence aerospace through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The AMCA project represents India’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter platform, designed entirely by ADA. It features cutting-edge technologies such as advanced avionics, super-cruise capabilities, internal weapons carriage, and sophisticated electronic warfare systems. The aircraft is intended to propel India into the league of nations capable of designing and producing indigenous stealth fighters.





Goodluck India Ltd, established in 1986 by Mahesh Chandra Garg (IIT Roorkee alumnus), brings over 37 years of experience in engineering solutions, specializing in ERW steel pipes, hollow sections, cold rolled coils, forgings, telecom towers, transmission line structures, and critical infrastructure components.





The company’s expertise in precision manufacturing and materials engineering is expected to complement BATL’s deep capabilities in aerospace parts manufacturing and Axiscades’ strengths in engineering design, systems integration, and electronics for defence applications.





Mahesh Chandra Garg, Chairman of Goodluck India Ltd, described the alliance as a landmark for both the company and the nation’s aerospace industry. He emphasized that combining Goodluck’s manufacturing experience with BATL’s aerospace engineering and Axiscades’ electronics know-how reinforces “collective commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and national security.” The partnership is set to deliver technological value and be a cornerstone in the drive to India’s technological independence in combat aircraft manufacturing.





The formation of this consortium signals a new phase in India’s defence manufacturing landscape, encouraging collaborative approaches to highly sophisticated projects. It reflects a strategic shift towards leveraging multi-company expertise to address the complex requirements of fifth-generation aircraft development.





Their response to ADA’s EoI will consolidate technical, managerial, and industrial inputs crucial for the successful execution and large-scale production of the AMCA platform under the national Make in India agenda.





Agencies







