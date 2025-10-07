



India is set to debut in the world’s largest Moon-Mars Analogue simulation this October, represented by Ahmedabad-based Aaka Space, marking a milestone in the nation’s space research and habitat design capabilities. The two-week mission, spanning October 13 to 26, will occur simultaneously across 17 analogue habitats globally, with India’s segment located in the unique geological landscape of western Kutch.





Aaka Space, recognized as India’s first space architecture and analogue technology company registered with ISRO, was selected after an extensive year-long evaluation under the International Analogue Technology Readiness Levels framework. The company will collaborate with key academic and research partners such as IIT-Madras, IIT-Hyderabad, Nirma University, ISRO’s Physical Research Laboratory, KSKV Kutch University, BSIP Lucknow, and government colleges from Ooty and Salem.





The mission site near the Laiari river in Kutch is geologically significant, featuring Jurassic-age Jhuran Sandstone formations containing hematite-bearing spherical concretions—known as "blueberries"—akin to those found on Mars by NASA’s Opportunity rover. This natural Mars analogue offers valuable insights into Martian mineral formation and groundwater flow processes.





Aaka Space has developed a cutting-edge, fully solar-powered analogue habitat for this mission, incorporating internally designed life-support systems including oxygen and carbon dioxide scrubbers, environmental sensors, and mission control infrastructure. This sophisticated facility allows a high-fidelity simulation of long-duration space habitation, critical for future Moon and Mars settlement research.





The mission highlights India’s first all-women analogue crew, led by retired Wing Commander Jaya Tare, with participation by trained analogue astronaut and Gaganyaan astronaut-designate Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair. This crew will conduct a variety of experiments ranging from Asia’s first 3D-printed Mars Regolith radiation shield, rover-based sample collection techniques, Mars-specific energy storage battery design, to studying the resilience of tardigrades in extreme environments.





Beyond global representation, the mission demonstrates India's growing expertise in space habitat engineering and analogue technologies, foundational for future planetary exploration. It also elevates Gujarat's distinctive geological features as globally recognised venues for space exploration training, scientific research, geo-tourism, and international collaboration.





This initiative follows Aaka Space’s pioneering analogue mission last November in Leh, conducted in partnership with ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Centre, University of Ladakh, IIT-Bombay, and supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, signalling India's expanding commitment to analogue space research and technology development.





Based On TOI Report







