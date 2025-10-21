

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has initiated the process of engaging qualified industry partners for the production of advanced aluminium alloy propellant tanks for its upcoming Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).

This initiative marks a major step towards expanding private sector participation in India’s space hardware manufacturing ecosystem.





The newly designed NGLV tanks will feature a significantly larger diameter of 6.5 metres, up from the earlier 5-metre configuration used in predecessor launchers such as GSLV MK-III. This dimensional enhancement will allow the vehicle to hold a greater volume of cryogenic and semi-cryogenic propellants, thereby supplying higher thrust to accommodate heavier payloads and deep-space missions.





Despite the increase in diameter, ISRO is reportedly examining the possibility of reducing the overall tank length through improved propellant density and optimised pressurisation systems.





The adoption of high-strength aluminium-lithium alloys and friction stir welding is expected to improve structural integrity while reducing weight, supporting modular manufacturing and faster integration cycles.





The proposed industry partnership is aimed at long-term production collaboration, enabling Indian aerospace manufacturers to develop the NGLV tankage to ISRO’s specifications under a build-to-print model.





This aligns with ISRO’s broader strategy to delegate subsystem production to qualified private firms, allowing the organisation to focus on design, integration, and mission readiness.





The introduction of larger propellant tanks will directly enhance the NGLV’s lift capability, positioning it as a successor to the GSLV MK-III for heavy-lift and reusable missions. The configuration changes support India’s goal of achieving cost-effective space access and greater autonomy in launching payloads exceeding ten tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).





Potential Industry Partners For NGLV Propellant Tank Manufacturing





Likely contenders for ISRO’s aluminium alloy propellant tank manufacturing partnership include a mix of established aerospace firms and emerging private-sector players with proven capabilities in precision fabrication, cryogenic hardware, and high-strength alloy welding.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) remains a frontrunner due to its prior role in fabricating GSLV MK-III propellant tanks and cryogenic engine structures. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is another strong contender, with demonstrated expertise in large cryogenic stage manufacture, precision forging, and friction stir welding, crucial for 6.5-metre tank structures.





Godrej Aerospace is expected to remain a key contributor, given its heritage in producing Vikas and CE-20 engine systems. Other private entities such as Walchandnagar Industries and Paras Defence may compete for subsystem-level participation through component fabrication and alloy machining.





Start-Ups including Anant Aerospace and MTAR Technologies are expanding their capabilities in aluminium-lithium alloy pressure vessels, potentially supporting component-level supply chains for tank domes and interface joints. ISRO’s growing engagement with medium-scale manufacturers will likely foster a distributed production ecosystem aligned with its Make-in-India mandate.





The 6.5-metre tank configuration will necessitate retooling of existing fabrication infrastructure. HAL’s Aerospace Division and L&T’s Coimbatore facilities are expected to lead this industrial transition under ISRO’s design and quality control supervision, thereby enabling serial production for the forthcoming NGLV launches in the late 2020s.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







