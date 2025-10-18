



India has achieved a significant breakthrough in its indigenous defence capabilities with the successful test firing of the NAG MK-2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from the country’s new light tank, Zorawar.





The test, conducted under the supervision of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), marks a major step forward in the nation’s efforts to modernise its armoured warfare systems while advancing self-reliance under the Atmanirbharta initiative.





The Zorawar light tank has been designed and developed by DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) at Chennai and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T). This collaborative development integrates advanced combat and mobility technologies, making Zorawar a formidable platform capable of operating in diverse terrains such as high-altitude regions and deserts—areas where heavier tanks face operational limitations.









During the trials, the Zorawar successfully demonstrated its ability to launch the NAG MK-2 missile, achieving all stipulated performance objectives. These included effective engagement of targets at designated ranges, superior manoeuvrability, and high accuracy in both direct and top-attack modes.





The NAG MK-2, an evolution of DRDO’s proven Nag missile family, features improved seekers, enhanced penetration capability, and superior guidance precision against modern armoured threats.





Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO and its associated teams for achieving this milestone, noting that the firing trials reaffirm India’s competence in integrating complex weapon systems on indigenous combat platforms. He highlighted that the demonstration not only validates the Zorawar’s combat readiness but also underscores the growing synergy between India’s public and private defence sectors.





Officials from DRDO stated that the successful integration of the NAG MK-2 missile system on the Zorawar tank demonstrates a complete indigenous capability chain—from design and development to production and operational validation.





This success strengthens India’s armoured corps by offering a lighter, agile, and equally lethal platform for rapid deployment in sensitive operational zones such as the northern borders.





The successful missile firing also reflects DRDO’s broader commitment to enhancing indigenous defence manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. With continued trials and refinements, the Zorawar light tank is expected to enter series production following user evaluation by the Indian Army, marking an important transition in India's armoured force modernisation and self-reliant defence ecosystem.





Based On PTI Report







