



Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif openly called on President Donald Trump to intervene in easing tensions along Pakistan’s northern border with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.





In an interview aired on GeoTV, Asif praised Trump’s reputation as a peacemaker, acknowledging his role in negotiating resolutions to several international conflicts. "If he wants to look into the Pakistan-Afghanistan war, he is most welcome," Asif stated, reflecting Islamabad’s receptiveness to US-led mediation efforts.





Asif drew a sharp contrast between Trump’s foreign policy approach and his predecessors, noting that past administrations "have been responsible for wars." He characterised President Trump as the first US leader in decades to actively pursue the end of hostilities, referencing Trump’s reported success in negotiating settlements related to "seven wars." Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, have repeatedly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his efforts to prevent military escalations.





Previous incidents, such as India’s Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, saw Pakistan’s government appeal for Trump’s diplomatic intervention. Islamabad credited the US President’s engagement as instrumental, pointing to a period of de-escalation and repeatedly suggesting Trump’s actions warrant international recognition. This narrative has become a recurring theme in Pakistani defence circles, reinforcing their view of Trump’s role as a mediator.





During the televised interview, Minister Asif also levelled serious accusations at India, asserting that New Delhi has been "sponsoring the Taliban" and engaging in a proxy war against Pakistan. The claims were described by observers as bizarre and unsubstantiated, drawing swift attention in regional political circles.





In response to repeated Pakistani appeals, New Delhi has categorically denied that any foreign leader, including President Trump, influenced its strategic decision-making during Operation Sindoor.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Parliament, affirmed that India's choices during counterterror operations were guided solely by national interest, with no external mediation. Indian officials have also dismissed accusations of Taliban sponsorship as baseless and politically motivated.





The latest diplomatic overtures highlight the complex interplay between regional actors in South Asia. Pakistan’s call for US mediation reflects both domestic political priorities and concern over escalating Taliban tension, while India’s assertive rejection sets clear boundaries regarding its sovereign military policies.





These developments continue to shape the landscape of trilateral relations among Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, with President Trump now seen as a pivotal figure in potential conflict resolution.





Based On TOI Report







