



India achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence technology with the successful high-altitude test of the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The demonstration involved a combat freefall jump from 32,000 feet by Indian Air Force personnel, marking the highest altitude deployment ever achieved by an Indian-developed parachute system.





Development And Design Collaboration





The MCPS was jointly designed by two DRDO establishments — the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bangalore. These laboratories combined expertise in aerodynamics, materials, and human performance engineering to design a system suitable for both high-altitude and extreme environmental conditions.





Advanced Capabilities And Features





The indigenously developed parachute system distinguishes itself with a lower rate of descent, improved stability, and superior steering control. These characteristics allow paratroopers to deploy from extreme altitudes, glide over long distances, and land with precision in designated drop zones. The MCPS is designed to support high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) and high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) operations critical for covert special operations and rapid troop deployment.





Integration With NavIC For Autonomous Navigation





A notable feature of the MCPS is its integration with India’s indigenous satellite navigation system — Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). This provides paratroopers with precise positional data and ensures immunity from potential foreign system disruptions or signal denials, thereby enhancing operational autonomy and security during critical missions.





Operational And Strategic Advantages





The MCPS is currently the only parachute system in use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of safe deployment at altitudes exceeding 25,000 feet. The indigenous design also offers logistical advantages such as reduced maintenance turnaround time and simplified repair procedures. By replacing imported parachutes, it reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, ensures rapid availability, and strengthens India’s defence self-reliance under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





Leadership Remarks And Future Induction





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Armed Forces, and associated industry partners, describing the success as a “significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence capability.” Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, commended the teams behind the project, stating that the achievement represents a major step toward self-reliance in advanced aerial delivery technologies.





Path Toward Induction





With successful validation of its performance at 32,000 feet, the MCPS will now undergo final evaluation trials prior to induction across the Army, Air Force, and Special Forces units. Its deployment is expected to enhance India’s high-altitude operational readiness and expand the scope of indigenous innovations supporting airborne and special operations.





Agencies







