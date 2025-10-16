



Noida-based IG Drones has achieved a significant milestone by delivering the first batch of its indigenous JAGA UAVs to the Indian Army, reinforcing India’s drive toward self-reliant tactical unmanned aerial capabilities.





The induction marks a notable advancement in the Army’s ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and tactical mission capabilities, particularly in high-threat and complex terrain environments.





Designed for rugged, mission-ready performance, the JAGA UAV showcases durable construction suited for the Army’s demanding field conditions, from high-altitude deployments to desert and forested zones.





The platform’s modular design enables multi-mission adaptability, supporting operations such as aerial surveillance, real-time reconnaissance, target acquisition, and perimeter security under varying operational circumstances.





JAGA UAV — Key Technical Specifications And Mission Payload Options





Parameter Specification / Description Manufacturer IG Drones (Noida, India) Category Tactical Multi-role UAV Primary Role ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance), Target Support, Perimeter Security Airframe Type Fixed-wing / Hybrid VTOL (modular configuration) Endurance 3–6 hours (mission load dependent) Operational Range 50–80 km (LOS, extendable with relay link) Maximum Altitude Up to 4,000 meters AGL Cruise Speed 65–85 km/h Payload Capacity ~5–8 kg (modular bay for mission equipment) Sensors EO/IR gimbal camera, HD zoom optics, thermal imager, optional LiDAR Communication Link Secure encrypted data transmission with anti-jam features Navigation System GPS + indigenous INS with redundancy Autonomy Fully autonomous flight with waypoint navigation and fail-safe return-to-home Launch/Recovery Quick-deploy portable launcher or VTOL takeoff and landing Ground Control Ruggedized field-deployable GCS with real-time mission interface Power Source High-density Li-ion battery / hybrid power option Environmental Tolerance Designed for all-terrain operation — high-altitude, desert, maritime, and jungle zones Maintenance Rapid modular replaceability and minimal turnaround time Operational Use Cases Border surveillance, convoy protection, forward observation, base perimeter security, search and rescue





The UAV integrates advanced electro-optical and infrared imaging systems, ensuring crisp day-and-night situational awareness. Its secure encrypted communication links and anti-jamming architecture allow seamless performance in electronically contested regions, providing resilience against hostile EW (Electronic Warfare) interference—a growing priority in modern battlefield scenarios.





Built with indigenous avionics and flight software, JAGA ensures safe, autonomous navigation and enhanced mission planning. The platform features quick-deploy capability and minimal logistical footprint, enabling rapid launch and recovery even in austere field conditions.





The Army’s adoption of the JAGA UAV reflects India’s commitment to fostering Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology, demonstrating the growing maturity of private-sector aerospace firms in supplying high-performance tactical drones.





IG Drones’ delivery also underscores its emergence as a leading player in indigenous UAV development and integration, complementing broader efforts to strengthen India’s surveillance grid and battlefield intelligence network.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







