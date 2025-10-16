Noida-based IG Drones has achieved a significant milestone by delivering the first batch of its indigenous JAGA UAVs to the Indian Army, reinforcing India’s drive toward self-reliant tactical unmanned aerial capabilities.

The induction marks a notable advancement in the Army’s ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and tactical mission capabilities, particularly in high-threat and complex terrain environments.

Designed for rugged, mission-ready performance, the JAGA UAV showcases durable construction suited for the Army’s demanding field conditions, from high-altitude deployments to desert and forested zones.

The platform’s modular design enables multi-mission adaptability, supporting operations such as aerial surveillance, real-time reconnaissance, target acquisition, and perimeter security under varying operational circumstances.

JAGA UAV — Key Technical Specifications And Mission Payload Options

ParameterSpecification / Description
ManufacturerIG Drones (Noida, India)
CategoryTactical Multi-role UAV
Primary RoleISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance), Target Support, Perimeter Security
Airframe TypeFixed-wing / Hybrid VTOL (modular configuration)
Endurance3–6 hours (mission load dependent)
Operational Range50–80 km (LOS, extendable with relay link)
Maximum AltitudeUp to 4,000 meters AGL
Cruise Speed65–85 km/h
Payload Capacity~5–8 kg (modular bay for mission equipment)
SensorsEO/IR gimbal camera, HD zoom optics, thermal imager, optional LiDAR
Communication LinkSecure encrypted data transmission with anti-jam features
Navigation SystemGPS + indigenous INS with redundancy
AutonomyFully autonomous flight with waypoint navigation and fail-safe return-to-home
Launch/RecoveryQuick-deploy portable launcher or VTOL takeoff and landing
Ground ControlRuggedized field-deployable GCS with real-time mission interface
Power SourceHigh-density Li-ion battery / hybrid power option
Environmental ToleranceDesigned for all-terrain operation — high-altitude, desert, maritime, and jungle zones
MaintenanceRapid modular replaceability and minimal turnaround time
Operational Use CasesBorder surveillance, convoy protection, forward observation, base perimeter security, search and rescue

The UAV integrates advanced electro-optical and infrared imaging systems, ensuring crisp day-and-night situational awareness. Its secure encrypted communication links and anti-jamming architecture allow seamless performance in electronically contested regions, providing resilience against hostile EW (Electronic Warfare) interference—a growing priority in modern battlefield scenarios.

Built with indigenous avionics and flight software, JAGA ensures safe, autonomous navigation and enhanced mission planning. The platform features quick-deploy capability and minimal logistical footprint, enabling rapid launch and recovery even in austere field conditions.

The Army’s adoption of the JAGA UAV reflects India’s commitment to fostering Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology, demonstrating the growing maturity of private-sector aerospace firms in supplying high-performance tactical drones.

IG Drones’ delivery also underscores its emergence as a leading player in indigenous UAV development and integration, complementing broader efforts to strengthen India’s surveillance grid and battlefield intelligence network.

IDN (With Agency Inputs)