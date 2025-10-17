



Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.





Speaking at an event organized by the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Azar highlighted India’s consistent backing of Israel’s security and peace efforts, particularly amid continuing regional tensions.





The event marked the remembrance of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in which several Israeli civilians were killed or taken hostage by Hamas.





The commemoration featured members of families who endured captivity, including one that recently reunited after being freed. Azar described the gathering as a deeply emotional occasion, symbolizing both grief and hope for peace.





Azar noted that while Israel continues to mourn the loss of 19 murdered hostages whose bodies are yet to be recovered, there is now a growing sense of closure and relief. The return of the last living hostages has provided Israelis with hope for healing and rebuilding. He emphasized that this moment represents a turning point for Israeli society.





Discussing India’s position in global diplomacy, Azar stated that as India grows in international stature, its role in West Asia is expected to strengthen. He underscored the potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce exchange between India and Israel. Azar mentioned that these prospects would be explored at the highest government levels in both nations.





Avihai Brodutch, an Israeli citizen whose family was kidnapped by Hamas, also spoke at the event. Recalling his ordeal and injury during the conflict, he called for a future rooted in peace and unity. Brodutch emphasized that both Israelis and their adversaries have suffered greatly from the prolonged conflict, advocating for reconciliation as the only sustainable path forward.





Brodutch acknowledged President Donald Trump’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate peace across West Asia. He expressed optimism that recent developments—supported by the U.S. and backed by allies such as India—could pave the way for lasting stability in the region.





Reflecting on his visit to India, Brodutch shared his admiration for the spirit and culture of the Indian people, noting the parallels in resilience and unity between Indians and Israelis. His remarks captured the strengthening emotional and diplomatic bonds between both nations, especially during festivals symbolizing harmony and renewal.





Israel recently marked the return of the last remaining 20 hostages held in Gaza for over two years, concluding a painful chapter that began with the attacks of October 7, 2023. The release has ushered in both relief and reflection across Israel, reinforcing the collective determination to pursue peace while honouring the memory of those who perished.





Based On ANI Report







