



Pakistan’s airstrike on Wednesday devastated parts of Kabul’s District 4, causing significant civilian destruction and deep psychological trauma among residents.





The attack, carried out around 3:44 PM, destroyed several homes and damaged a nearby school facility that housed 500 students across 50 classrooms. Although the school had been dismissed before the strike, families returned to scenes of heartbreak and devastation.​





Abdul Rahim, a 50-year-old local, recounted that his daughter’s room was directly hit. He emphasized that no military personnel resided in their neighbourhood, calling the strike a clear violation of Afghan sovereignty. Another resident, Habibullah, described the terror of discovering his home struck by a rocket, while witness Saeed Hakimyar reported widespread panic, particularly among women and children.​





According to TOLOnews, several civilians, including women and children, were either killed or injured in the bombing, though exact casualty figures remain under confirmation.





The Afghan Ministry of Defence condemned the strike, calling it an act of aggression and warning Pakistan of grave consequences for violating Afghanistan’s airspace. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to India, called Pakistan’s actions a grave mistake, warning that Afghanistan’s patience should not be tested.​





The strikes follow escalating border clashes earlier in October between Afghan and Pakistani forces, which have claimed dozens of lives and resulted in the closure of key border crossings. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) later confirmed that at least 18 people were killed and over 360 wounded in related cross-border violence since October 10.​





Reports indicate that Pakistan’s stated objective was to target Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants allegedly hiding in Afghan territory; however, Afghan officials and local witnesses maintain that the areas struck were purely civilian.





The attack has drawn sharp condemnation from rights groups and prominent Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who have urged both sides to seek diplomatic resolution.​





As of Thursday, Kabul remains tense, with families in the affected neighbourhoods displaced and aid agencies assessing the damage. The school near the strike zone remains closed, and students were seen gathering amidst rubble, mourning the destruction of their classrooms, a space that had symbolized hope and education in a city now scarred by conflict.​





Based On ANI Report







