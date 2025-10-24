



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced plans to launch two significant satellites using its heavy-lift rocket LVM-3 before the end of 2025, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The CMS-03 satellite, also known as GSAT-7R, is scheduled to be launched on November 2 aboard the LVM3-M5 vehicle.





This satellite, weighing around 2,650 kg and funded by the Ministry of Defence, aims to enhance the Indian Navy’s communication capabilities for network-centric operations with a mission life projected at seven years.





Alongside CMS-03, ISRO will also launch the BlueBird-6 satellite, a 6.5-ton commercial satellite from a private US firm, expected to be placed into orbit by year-end. The BlueBird-6 satellite has recently arrived in India from the United States, and preparations for its launch, including the build-up of the launch vehicle, are underway.





Chairman Narayanan also gave updates on other key ISRO missions. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, launched on July 30, is currently in its calibration phase and is expected to be fully operational within the next 10 to 15 days. He confirmed that the satellite is performing well, with both payloads functioning optimally.





On the Gaganyaan human spaceflight project, Narayanan stated that 90% of the work is complete. India’s first manned space mission, scheduled for 2027, continues its progress with the agency achieving significant milestones. The Gaganyaan project is a major step in India’s advancement in human space capabilities.





Further, the chairman mentioned ongoing efforts to complete the indigenous navigation constellation NavIC. Currently, four satellites are operational, and three more are under construction, with the full system expected to be completed within the next 18 months despite some setbacks.





Regarding Chandrayaan-4, ISRO is currently in the design and infrastructure establishment phase. This mission is ambitious, aiming to bring lunar soil and rock samples back to Earth after performing a soft landing on the Moon’s surface, demonstrating space docking in lunar orbit, and returning the samples safely.





In addition to these projects, ISRO has around 56 satellites in orbit as of now and continues under the clear guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has outlined expansive long-term space missions through 2047.





This constellation of projects underscores ISRO's robust stride toward enhancing India’s space capabilities across commercial, defence, scientific, and exploratory domains.





This report reflects the latest updates shared by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2025 in Bangalore.​





