



“Our adversaries are never inactive; Armed Forces must always stay vigilant & ready”





“Pakistan will now think twice before attempting any misadventure against India as our Armed Forces have given them a good dose of caution during Operation Sindoor,” stated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while interacting with soldiers during Barakhana in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on October 23, 2025.





Reiterating that the operation is not over and only halted, Defence Minister gave a stern warning to Pakistan of an even harsher response if it resorts to any misadventure. “Our pilots displayed only a demo of India’s power to Pakistan. If given an opportunity, they will showcase our real strength,” he said.





Pointing out that the country’s adversaries are never inactive, Rajnath Singh exhorted the Armed Forces to always stay vigilant & ready and take appropriate & effective steps against their activities.





Defence Minister highlighted the role the Armed Forces can play in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s vision of establishing India as a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.





“Our soldiers are not only the protectors of the borders but are the pioneers of nation-building. This century is ours; the future is ours, and with the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our military will undoubtedly become the best in the world,” he said.





Reiterating the Government’s commitment towards border infrastructure development, Rajnath Singh stated that development activities are being carried out across the border to further enhance defence preparedness.





Defence Minister underscored the importance of Barakhana as the symbol of India’s culture, civilisation & values, where everyone is treated equally. “Our forces are home to people of different religions, castes, languages, and regions. There’s a lot of diversity, which is reflected in a single plate during Barakhana, making it superior to any other dinner gathering,” he said.





Before the Barakhana, Defence Minister inaugurated ‘Shauryavan’, a one-of-its-kind Cacti-cum-Botanical Garden in Jaisalmer. ‘Shauryavan’, an initiative of the Indian Army, transforms the expanse of the Thar Desert into a vibrant oasis, symbolising resilience, ecological preservation, and innovation.





Rajnath Singh also paid solemn tribute at the Jaisalmer War Memorial, a ‘Shaurya Gantavya’, under the ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ initiative. He was briefed on the extensive collection of war trophies and artifacts preserved in the museum at the Memorial which remain as enduring chronicles of the valour of the Indian Army across various theatres of conflict.





He witnessed the inaugural display of the Holographic Light & Sound Show at the Memorial, a state-of-the-art technology-based addition that enhances the Memorial’s standing as a premier destination.





Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, all Army Commanders, and other senior officers of the Indian Army were present on the occasion.





Press Information Bureau Report







