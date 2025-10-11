



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on October 11, 2025, at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. During the meeting, they discussed the growing India-US relationship and its increasing global significance. Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Gor and wished him success in his new role.​





Gor, who recently arrived in India, is on a six-day visit following his Senate confirmation as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. He was accompanied by US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas. This visit is seen as an informal familiarisation, with Gor expected to formally present his credentials and take up his post at a later date, possibly in January 2026.​





In addition to Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met with Gor. Their discussions centered on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and shared priorities, and the exchanges were described as productive. Both Jaishankar and Misri wished Gor success in his assignment.​





This meeting follows Gor’s earlier interaction with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 24, where they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.​





During his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.





He emphasised India’s role as a strategic partner whose trajectory shapes regional and global stability and pledged to prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India if confirmed.​





The timing of Gor’s visit and appointment comes amid trade tensions following the Trump administration’s imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports, including a 50% tariff and additional duties on Indian imports of Russian crude oil. These trade measures have strained relations but ongoing negotiations for a possible trade deal have recently resumed after a brief pause, with positive signals from phone calls between Modi and Trump.​





Gor’s visit and engagement with Indian leadership are viewed as important steps by Washington to stabilise and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership across trade, defence, and technology domains. The US State Department stated that their goal is to promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific through this partnership.​





The meetings between Jaishankar and Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor underscore a mutual commitment to enhancing the India-US relationship despite current trade challenges, focusing on strategic cooperation in defence, trade, and regional stability.​





