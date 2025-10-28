



US President Donald Trump has suggested he would be open to running for a third presidential term in 2028, despite constitutional limits. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump responded to former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s recent advocacy for a third term by saying, “I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever.”

He quickly clarified that he has not seriously considered another run, but his remarks have reignited speculation about his future political ambitions.





Trump’s reference to “the best numbers ever” appears to be a nod to his consistently high approval ratings among Republican voters and his base. While he did not provide specific polling data, his confidence reflects his enduring popularity within the party. The President’s remarks come amid ongoing debates about the future direction of the Republican Party and the potential for a post-Trump era.





Trump pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as leading contenders to succeed him in 2028. Praising both, he said, “We have some really good people,” and added, “One of them is standing right here.” Trump’s endorsement of Rubio and Vance signals his continued influence over the party’s leadership and succession planning.





Despite Bannon’s vocal support for a third term, the US Constitution clearly limits presidents to two terms. Trump’s comments are widely seen as a political statement rather than a serious constitutional challenge. Legal experts and political analysts agree that any attempt to circumvent the 22nd Amendment would face significant legal and political hurdles.





Trump’s remarks came during the second leg of his Asia trip, following a visit to Malaysia where he participated in the ASEAN Summit. Before departing Kuala Lumpur, he signed major trade and rare earth deals and announced a peace treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. Trump described the treaty as a historic achievement, claiming it would save millions of lives.





Trump waved farewell to Malaysian officials and citizens, marking the end of his 24-hour visit. On Truth Social, he wrote, “Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant Country. Signed major Trade and Rare Earth Deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the Peace Treaty between Thailand and Cambodia. NO WAR! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan!!!” His comments underscore his focus on diplomacy and economic agreements during his international travels.





