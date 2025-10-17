



L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noida-based CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance brand owned by Aditya Infotech Ltd.





This collaboration aims to manufacture 9 million indigenous CCTV IP cameras over the next three years. The partnership signifies a major milestone in India's push towards self-reliance in semiconductor technology and electronics manufacturing.​





The core of this partnership is the deployment of LTSCT’s indigenously designed Vision System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. These advanced chips support high-resolution imaging up to eight megapixels, which ensures superior clarity essential for critical surveillance applications such as urban security, transportation, and sensitive infrastructure protection.





The chips are built with robust cryptographic architecture that provides enhanced cybersecurity, safeguarding sensitive data and reinforcing trust in the surveillance systems.​





This initiative is part of a broader government-backed vision to promote domestic manufacturing under the “Make in India” and Atmanirbhar Bharat frameworks. Manufacturing will take place at CP PLUS’s integrated facility located in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. By leveraging local design and production capabilities, the partnership aims to reduce dependence on imported components, boost the Indian semiconductor ecosystem, and create numerous jobs within the country.​





The collaboration highlights India’s strategic focus on developing a self-sufficient, secure, and technologically sovereign surveillance hardware sector.





The use of indigenous chips in millions of CCTV cameras exemplifies India’s ambitions to lead in advanced security solutions and build a competitive local supply chain, aligning with national aspirations of innovation-driven economic growth.





This partnership underscores India’s ongoing efforts to develop a robust indigenous defence, security, and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.​





Agencies







