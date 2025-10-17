



Maharashtra-based defence manufacturer Sunita Tools Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a major capacity expansion plan involving an investment of ₹126 crore over the next two years.





The initiative is aimed at ramping up the firm’s annual output of empty artillery shells from the current 1,10,000 units to 360,000 units, aligning with India’s increasing demand for large-calibre ammunition under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program.





Under the expansion plan, the company will upgrade its manufacturing infrastructure in Maharashtra with advanced CNC machining centres, automated forging facilities, and precision heat treatment systems. This technological upgradation is designed to enable higher productivity, superior metallurgical consistency, and compatibility with various shell calibres used by the Indian Army and export clients.





Sunita Tools, known for its expertise in precision tool engineering and metallurgical processing, has been diversifying into defence manufacturing since 2020. The latest investment will also facilitate the establishment of a dedicated Quality Assurance and Ballistic Validation Lab, ensuring adherence to DRDO and Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) standards for artillery components.





The expansion is expected to generate over 250 skilled jobs and create indirect opportunities across the regional supply chain in metal casting, logistics, and machining services. The company aims to position itself as a key indigenous supplier of artillery shell components, reducing reliance on imports and supporting India’s growing ordnance production ecosystem.





