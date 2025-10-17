



BEML Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Kineco Ltd, a premier Indian composite technology company, specifically for advanced composite manufacturing targeting aerospace and defence applications.





The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) in New Delhi, with BEML CMD Shantanu Roy and Kineco CMD Shekhar Sardessai present.





This partnership is positioned as a significant step toward bolstering indigenous capabilities in advanced materials, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing and supporting the Make in India initiative.





The joint effort focuses on developing and manufacturing cutting-edge composite materials such as Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) structures, Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) panels, honeycomb cores, foams, and bonding consumables for metallic parts.





These composites are critical to modern aerospace and defence systems due to their lightweight, high strength, durability, and enhanced performance characteristics, which are important for next-generation platforms.





BEML views this collaboration as part of its normal business operations to integrate Kineco’s expertise in composite manufacturing with its own engineering and heavy manufacturing capabilities.





The partnership aims to create world-class solutions that advance India's goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat by driving technological innovation and indigenisation in high-value defence and aerospace technologies.





This alliance is expected to enable technological breakthroughs, improve cost competitiveness, and strengthen strategic self-reliance in key component manufacturing for defence and aerospace sectors.





It also signals BEML’s commitment to maintaining leadership in India’s defence and aerospace domains through continuous innovation and advanced material technology infusion.





The BEML-Kineco partnership represents a robust step toward developing a future-ready indigenous ecosystem for advanced composite materials, furthering India’s capabilities in defence and aerospace manufacturing and contributing to the broader national objectives of innovation, self-reliance, and global competitiveness in strategic sectors.​





