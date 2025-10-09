



India’s ambitious Mangalyaan-2 mission is set for completion between 2028 and 2030, according to Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC) under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Desai confirmed that work on the mission has already begun, laying the foundation for India’s next major leap in planetary exploration.





Speaking to ANI, Desai revealed that the mission will take approximately ten months to reach Mars. Unlike its predecessor, Mangalyaan-2 will attempt a soft landing on the Martian surface, placing India among a select group of just two or three nations that have successfully touched down on the Red Planet.





He noted that the landing will leverage Mars’ thin atmosphere, making it technically simpler compared to the Moon. This will be accomplished using parachutes combined with motorised descent vehicles, all controlled remotely from Earth.





The ISRO Director underlined that the mission reflects India’s growing prowess in space science, challenging the technological benchmarks set by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan.





He stressed India’s drive towards a self-reliant space industry, with the long-term goal of becoming the world’s leading space agency. This ambition, Desai said, requires sustained efforts in innovation, research, and manufacturing capabilities.





However, Desai also acknowledged a current limitation in India’s space program—cost efficiency in satellite launches. He pointed out that SpaceX, established by Elon Musk, now conducts launches at nearly half the price of ISRO’s offerings. While India remains extremely competitive in satellite manufacturing, applications, payload testing, and mission integration, improved launch economics will be essential to match global commercial standards.





Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan addressed a broader vision at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi. He reaffirmed plans for India to be on par with the world’s most advanced spacefaring nations by 2040.





By that time, Narayanan stated, India will have achieved parity in launch vehicle capacity, satellite capabilities, scientific mission design, and associated ground support infrastructure. This declaration signals a long-term roadmap aligning Mangalyaan-2 with ISRO’s broader strategic trajectory.





Desai’s statement underscores Mangalyaan-2 as not only a scientific milestone but also a symbolic leap in India’s quest for deep-space exploration leadership.





If achieved, the mission will cement India’s position as a cost-effective, high-impact contributor to global planetary research, while acting as a stepping stone towards even more complex missions in the 2030s and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







