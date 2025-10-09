



According to unconfirmed reports, US based Cummins is actively pursuing local manufacture or assembly of its VTA903E-T760 engines in India to power the Zorawar Light Tank. This move aligns with India's strategic focus on reducing dependency on imported defence components and supporting the "Make in India" initiative.





Currently, the Zorawar prototype is powered by the Cummins VTA903E-T760, a 760 horsepower engine paired with the RENK America HMPT-800 transmission, both known for reliability and compatibility with combat vehicle standards.





The Zorawar Light Tank is a 25-ton, high-altitude optimised armoured vehicle developed by DRDO and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), designed specifically for rugged mountainous terrain such as in Ladakh.





It features advanced weaponry including a 105mm turret, remote weapon stations, and integrated AI systems for modern warfare. The VTA903E-T760 engine has delivered a commendable power-to-weight ratio of 30HP/ton and performs well in trials but higher power variants are also planned.





To meet increasing performance demands, future Zorawar batches are expected to shift towards an indigenous 800HP engine developed jointly by DRDO’s CVRDE and Ashok Leyland, though the initial production batch of 59 tanks will continue using the Cummins engine. Cummins' efforts to establish local production of the VTA903E-T760 aim to ensure timely supply and support large-scale production of the Zorawar tanks, potentially covering all 354 units planned by the Indian Army.





Looking ahead, plans include upgrading to a more powerful 1,000HP Cummins Advanced Combat Engine (ACE) for future versions, further boosting the tank's power-to-weight ratio and performance in thin-air, cold conditions. However, the current focus remains on localising production of the VTA903E-T760 engine to meet immediate operational and strategic needs.





The Zorawar Light Tank features advanced weaponry, including a 105mm gun by John Cockerill, remote-controlled machine guns, and anti-tank guided missile launchers. It has undergone extensive trials in desert and high-altitude environments, validating its performance.





This lays a solid foundation for India's armoured vehicle modernisation with an advanced power-train strategy that balances proven foreign technology with future indigenisation. Cummins manufacturing in India would boost self-reliance, reduce import risks, and strengthen the domestic defence industrial base while supporting deployment timelines for the Zorawar fleet by 2027.





