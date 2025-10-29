



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, underlined that maritime security must not be seen solely as a matter of threat containment but as a multidimensional and evolving challenge.





Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, he noted that the modern maritime domain is shaped by interconnected risks, emerging technologies, and shifting alliances, demanding a holistic approach to security and cooperation.





He referenced Professor Rieckmann’s concept of the “Dynaxic Challenge” to describe the current maritime environment — one that is dynamic and complex, requiring nations to adapt swiftly to both predictable and unforeseen challenges.





According to Admiral Tripathi, the seas have always been more than conduits for trade; they have served as pathways for cultural exchange, scientific exploration, and global connectedness, defining humanity’s shared destiny across centuries.





The Indian Navy, he said, continues to view the Indo-Pacific as a region of opportunity and collaboration rather than competition. In this context, initiatives such as joint naval exercises, coordinated patrols, and humanitarian missions are helping nations work together to promote a stable and rules-based maritime order.





He emphasised that maritime security today encompasses a wide spectrum — from the safety of sea lanes and counter-piracy operations to the protection of marine resources and data networks under the sea.





Admiral Tripathi observed that in an era marked by fluid alignments and fused challenges, cooperation and trust among maritime nations will increasingly determine global security stability. The Navy’s role, therefore, extends beyond deterrence to include fostering transparency, interoperability, and shared awareness in the region.





Highlighting India’s growing commitment to regional maritime cooperation, he mentioned that the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) based in Gurugram has become a vital hub for real-time information sharing and maritime domain awareness.





The centre currently hosts 15 International Liaison Officers (ILOs) from partner countries, and the Navy aims to expand this number to around 50 by 2028 to enhance coordination and collaborative response capabilities.





The three-day dialogue, hosted at the Manekshaw Centre from 28 to 30 October, brings together naval officers, strategists, and policy experts from various nations to deliberate on shared maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





Discussions include topics such as resilient supply chains, blue economy security, and sustainable maritime partnerships, reflecting India’s broader vision of recognising the seas as global commons that unite rather than divide.





Based On PTI Report







