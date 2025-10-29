



Germany and India are edging towards an ambitious maritime and defence collaboration that could soon be unveiled, according to German ambassador Philipp Ackermann.





Speaking alongside Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2025 in New Delhi, he hinted at an upcoming development between Germany and the Indian Navy described as “something very great, very soon”.





While details remain undisclosed, his remarks signalled major strides in technological cooperation and industrial synergy between the two nations.





Ackermann emphasised that both countries are guided by shared values, mutual trust and a collective ambition to shape a secure Indo-Pacific future. Germany, he said, is now more ready than ever to explore new frontiers with India—particularly in co-developing advanced defence systems, training frameworks and logistics capabilities.





The envoy also highlighted Germany’s commitment to a broader vision of maritime cooperation, aiming to safeguard free seas, strengthen global supply-chain resilience and uphold international law.





The IPRD 2025, India’s flagship naval outreach event, is hosted in collaboration with the National Maritime Foundation. This year’s theme, “Promoting Holistic Maritime Security and Growth: Regional Capacity-Building and Capacity Enhancement”, underscores the need for integrative maritime development across the Indo-Pacific.





Ackermann described the Indo-Pacific not only as a geopolitical space but also as a mirror of shared global responsibilities for peace and stability. He reaffirmed Germany’s intention to remain a visible and responsible player in the region.





Recalling recent milestones, the ambassador noted that two German frigates had visited India during their Indo-Pacific deployment last year, taking part in multiple exercises and port engagements. The German Air Force also participated in the "Tarang Shakti" multilateral air exercise in Coimbatore, marking a deepening military engagement.





Ackermann reiterated Germany’s dedication to maintaining this presence, revealing that more ships would be dispatched to the region in the near future. He drew attention to the passage of a German frigate through the Taiwan Strait, which he described as a clear reaffirmation of Germany's support for freedom of navigation and adherence to international maritime norms.





Looking ahead, Ackermann confirmed that Germany will make a significant contribution to the MILAN 2026 naval exercise, an event expected to see participation from 145 nations. He positioned this involvement as part of a broader effort to promote stability and security across the Indo-Pacific despite Germany’s ongoing security pressures closer to home due to the European conflict landscape.





BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey, also present at the event, stressed the growing importance of regional maritime collaboration under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.





He described the Bay of Bengal as a critical maritime hub for India’s defence, security and economic interests. Pandey highlighted the shared maritime challenges facing regional nations and the value of cooperation through BIMSTEC to address them effectively.





He noted that the organisation embodies India’s “Neighbourhood First” approach, linking both land and maritime partners in a collective security and development framework.





Together, the remarks of the German envoy and the BIMSTEC chief illustrated the rising momentum in India’s maritime diplomacy—anchored on strategic partnerships, industrial collaboration and regional security networking.





The forthcoming Indo-German naval initiative, when revealed, is expected to mark a significant step in India’s broader effort to deepen international defence and maritime convergence within the evolving Indo-Pacific order.





Based On PTI Report







