



The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A is set to achieve a major milestone on October 17 with its maiden flight from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility. The flight, to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also coincides with the inauguration of HAL’s third production line for the TEJAS program—marking a significant step forward in India’s efforts toward self-reliant defence manufacturing.





Symbolic Flight, But Delays Persist





While the event underscores the progress of India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to await delivery of the MK-1A jets. Originally slated for induction in late 2023, the program has experienced a setback of more than four quarters, primarily due to supply chain complications involving General Electric’s F404-IN20 engines sourced from the United States.





Engine Supply Chain: The Key Bottleneck





HAL officials have confirmed that engine shortages remain the primary constraint affecting production timelines. So far, only four airworthy engines have been delivered by GE, with two additional units expected before the end of October 2025. The global disruptions in aerospace manufacturing, combined with U.S. export-related procedural delays, have slowed the supply chain. However, HAL anticipates a stabilised monthly flow of engines from late 2025 onward, which should enable accelerated assembly and testing.





Impact On Indian Air Force’s Induction Plan





The IAF’s operational plans have been directly impacted by these delays. Ten TEJAS MK-1A aircraft have already completed structural and preliminary flight checks, but full-scale induction awaits final certification and integration of weapons and avionics systems. One aircraft from the Nashik line is expected to be handed over this month, though no formal delivery ceremony has been scheduled yet. Former Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari recently expressed the IAF’s mounting impatience, likening the anticipation to “waiting with hungry mouths for food.”





Weapons Integration And Flight Trials





The TEJAS MK-1A has successfully completed integration and testing of indigenous and imported weapons, including the Astra beyond-visual-range missile and the ASRAAM close-combat missile. These developmental milestones ensure the jet’s readiness for multi-role missions once deliveries commence. HAL has assured that full-scale serial production will resume without further delay once engine inflows normalise.





Production Commitments And Expansion





Under the existing ₹48,000 crore contract, HAL must deliver 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters to the IAF by 2029. A newly signed follow-up order on September 25 for 97 additional aircraft extends the total order book to 180 fighters, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2034. To manage this expanded commitment, HAL has operationalised new production capacity in Nashik and Bangalore, ensuring greater assembly rate flexibility.





Next-Generation Astra MK-2 On The Horizon





Parallel to MK-1A production, HAL and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) are advancing work on the Astra MK-2, a medium-weight fighter that will feature a more powerful GE F414 engine, advanced sensors, and increased payload capacity. The MK-2 prototype rollout is targeted for 2027, aligning with India’s long-term indigenous fighter roadmap that includes the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Broader Manufacturing Push





October 17 will also mark the commissioning of HAL’s second production line for the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, further strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. The expansion is part of a coordinated national strategy to bolster domestic production capability, reduce foreign dependence, and enhance the IAF’s fleet modernisation programs.





Agencies







