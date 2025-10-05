The Pakistan Army on Saturday issued a strongly worded statement condemning recent remarks by Indian military and political leaders, describing them as “delusional, provocative and jingoistic.” The statement warned that any future conflict between India and Pakistan could lead to “cataclysmic devastation” and mutual destruction, underscoring the risk of escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The Pakistan military expressed “grave concern” over statements made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh. It accused India of trying to “fabricate arbitrary pretexts for aggression,” claiming that such rhetoric threatened the fragile peace and stability in South Asia.





The criticism came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in recent comments, asserted that India reserves the right to “cross any border whenever necessary” to defend its citizens and protect national integrity. He also warned Islamabad against any misadventure in the Sir Creek sector, saying India’s response could be so strong that it might change “history and geography.”





Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had similarly cautioned Pakistan to end its support for terrorism if it wished to “retain its place on the world map.” He referred to India’s measured restraint during Operation Sindoor earlier this year, noting that such restraint “would not be repeated” in any future confrontation. General Dwivedi also called on Indian soldiers to remain ready for combat.





Echoing those sentiments, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh recently claimed that Indian air strikes during Operation Sindoor destroyed or damaged at least a dozen Pakistani Air Force aircraft, including U.S.-origin F-16 fighter jets. The operation, conducted in early May, was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that targeted Indian security forces.





Retaliatory actions under Operation Sindoor lasted four days, with intense exchanges between the two sides. The confrontation reportedly ended on May 10 with an understanding to cease further hostilities. However, the Pakistan Army’s statement suggested that the incident brought both countries “to the brink of a major war,” warning that India now appeared to be “aching for the next round of confrontation.”





Pakistan’s military further declared that it has established a “new normal of response,” which would be “swift, decisive and destructive.” It asserted that its armed forces possess both the capability and resolve “to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.” The statement also dismissed Indian leaders’ remarks about “erasing Pakistan from the map,” warning that any such attempt would lead to “mutual erasure.”





The heated exchange follows months of heightened tensions since Operation Sindoor and recurring border incidents across the Line of Control. Pakistan’s latest reaction reflects growing unease in Islamabad over what it perceives as India’s increasingly assertive defence posture and political rhetoric. Both sides maintain nuclear arsenals and advanced conventional forces, raising international concerns over the potential for escalation in the event of renewed hostilities.





Based On PTI Report







