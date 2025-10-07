



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused involved in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack on the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district, Punjab, which occurred in April 2025.





This attack was orchestrated by the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a Khalistani terrorist organisation.





The arrested individuals have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. Another 11 accused identified in the case remain absconding, with investigations ongoing to apprehend them.





The attack took place late on the night of April 6, 2025, and was publicly claimed by foreign-based BKI handlers — Harpreet Singh (also known as Happy Passia), Mannu Agwan, and Gurpreet Singh (Gopi Navasherian). These operatives directed the conspiracy from abroad, providing logistical and operational support to the BKI members who carried out the attack. The intent behind the attack was to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups.





Investigations taken over by the NIA in May 2025 uncovered a transnational conspiracy where foreign-based operatives exploited family ties and social vulnerabilities to recruit and radicalise vulnerable youth in Punjab through social media platforms. The use of social media was central to their strategy to spread extremist ideology and incite violence against Indian state institutions.





The NIA is continuing its investigation under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to capture the absconding accused and to identify any other individuals involved in the conspiracy. The agency's efforts remain focused on disrupting the terror network and ensuring accountability for the violent attack.





The chargesheet marks a significant step in the ongoing fight against Khalistani terrorism, highlighting the role of foreign-based operatives in directing violent acts on Indian soil and the methods used to radicalise youth within Punjab to further terror agendas. The legal process against the accused is underway in the NIA Special Court in Mohali.





Based On India Today Report







