



Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to former US President Donald Trump regarding the potential delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.





Putin stated that approving such a move would severely damage the already fragile relations between Washington and Moscow, potentially destroying the positive developments witnessed recently.





The possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles was raised late last month by US Vice President JD Vance. These missiles cost approximately USD 1.3 million each and have a striking range of about 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), which notably extends to Moscow and beyond. This range gives Ukraine a significant potential reach into Russian territory.





In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin emphasised that such a delivery would lead to the destruction of bilateral relations, or at least the positive tendencies that had emerged. He also remarked that Ukrainian forces would not be able to operate these complex missile systems effectively without direct involvement from American military personnel.





Putin further argued that the supply of American Tomahawk missiles would not shift the battlefield balance of power. He pointed out Russia's capability to adapt its air defence systems to counter similar Western weapons, referencing prior deliveries of long-range ATACMS missiles. Although these caused some damage, Russia’s defences eventually adjusted to neutralise the threat.





The debate over supplying Tomahawk missiles gained momentum after a meeting in New York between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly. Reports indicated Zelensky specifically requested such missile systems in that encounter.





Following this, on Fox News, Vice President Vance confirmed that the US was seriously considering the option of providing these missiles to Ukraine. The next day, special envoy Keith Kellogg hinted that Trump may have already authorised Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia, suggesting a level of operational approval.





However, scepticism remains within some circles close to Trump regarding the strategic impact of Tomahawks. An unnamed US official told the Financial Times that some advisers doubted these missiles would substantially change the dynamics of the conflict on the ground.





Putin’s warning underscores Russia’s opposition to the introduction of long-range US missile systems into the Ukraine conflict, emphasising potential diplomatic fallout and Russia’s confidence in its air defence capabilities. The US debate continues amid political and military considerations on both sides.





Based On ANI Report







