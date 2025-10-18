



The United Kingdom has issued a strong condemnation of the growing reports of violence and persecution targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.





The British government expressed serious concern over the humanitarian situation and assured continued engagement with Dhaka’s interim authorities to ensure safeguards for human rights and religious freedoms.





The statement followed a discussion held at the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, where a report published by Insight UK detailed the alleged persecution and oppression faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.





The report documented distressing accounts of temples being desecrated, homes and properties set ablaze, and in some instances, families trapped inside their burning residences. These events have intensified since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, leaving the Hindu community increasingly vulnerable.





Raising the matter in the British Parliament, Conservative MP Bob Blackman urged the government to take concrete steps to protect minorities in Bangladesh “who are suffering from severe oppression.”





He pointed out that while Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities across the world will soon commemorate Diwali and the Hindu New Year, their counterparts in Bangladesh face grief and fear instead of celebration. He emphasised that the evidence presented by Insight UK revealed shocking violations of human rights, including killings, temple desecrations, and forced displacements.





In a post on X, Blackman reiterated his appeal for action, noting that the spirit of Diwali, where light triumphs over darkness, stands in stark contrast to the reality faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. “They face persecution, violence, and the destruction of their temples and homes,” he wrote, calling upon the British government to respond with urgency and compassion.





Responding to these concerns, a minister representing the UK government stated that all forms of hatred and violence directed at religious minorities were unequivocally condemned.





The minister further noted that the government is actively engaged with Bangladesh’s interim administration to help stabilise the country and encourage a peaceful democratic transition. He added that if circumstances warrant, an official statement would be presented to Parliament for further debate.





The UK reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to upholding global human rights and defending freedom of religion and belief. British lawmakers signalled that the matter would remain under close observation, with opportunities for renewed discussion in the coming weeks.





The developments coincide with preparations for Diwali celebrations worldwide, casting a sombre reminder of the plight faced by persecuted minority communities in South Asia.





Based On ANI Report







