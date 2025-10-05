



Russia has officially dismissed recent claims circulating in the media about the alleged supply of RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for its JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets. According to a Russian government source, there is no factual basis for such reports, and the notion of Moscow supplying these advanced engines to Pakistan is seen as impractical by “serious and professional observers.”





The statement underlined that Moscow’s current strategic focus is on deepening its defence and economic partnership with India, and that speculation about arms transfers to Pakistan appears politically motivated.





The clarification appears particularly significant in the run-up to the India–Russia annual summit, scheduled for December 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit New Delhi for the meeting, continuing the tradition of alternating summits between the two nations. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow for the bilateral engagement, where both sides reaffirmed their long-term strategic partnership amid a shifting global order.





Diplomatic channels between New Delhi and Moscow have been especially active in 2025. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar both visited Russia earlier this year.





Their meetings with President Putin and other senior Russian officials emphasised defence cooperation, energy security, and trade expansion as key agenda points. These frequent high-level dialogues underscore the resilience of the partnership despite evolving international dynamics and sanction-related pressures faced by Russia.





Defence cooperation remains the strongest pillar of the India–Russia relationship. Russia continues to be India’s largest defence supplier and a critical source of jointly developed military technology.





Landmark collaborations such as the S-400 Triumf air defence system and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile have significantly enhanced India’s air and maritime strike capabilities. The latter has also emerged as a platform for joint export opportunities, reflecting the maturing synergy between the two defence industries.





Economic relations have also expanded considerably, driven by record energy imports. Bilateral trade surpassed $60 billion in the 2024–2025 fiscal year, marking an unprecedented rise largely due to discounted Russian crude oil purchases by India. Both nations are seeking to diversify their trade portfolio by boosting Russian imports of Indian pharmaceutical and agricultural products—areas where New Delhi has competitive strength.





Negotiations are ongoing between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to conclude a Free Trade Agreement. Such an accord would institutionalise market access, reduce tariffs, and create a stable framework for bilateral commerce. Moscow views this initiative as a step toward deepening its pivot to Asia, while India sees it as a practical mechanism to secure long-term energy supply channels and industrial cooperation with Russia.





In this broader context, the rejection of the RD-93MA supply claims serves not only as diplomatic damage control but also as a signal of Moscow’s priorities. With both nations preparing for the December summit, the reaffirmation of trust and strategic focus is expected to reinforce their multifaceted partnership—centred on defence, energy, and technology cooperation—while side-lining speculative narratives that seek to disrupt the India–Russia strategic alignment.





