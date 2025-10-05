



Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has indicated a potential strategic pivot in India’s indigenous fighter aircraft roadmap, suggesting that future orders for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A could transition toward the more advanced TEJAS MK-2 variant.





The statement, made ahead of the 93rd Air Force Day, underscores the IAF’s growing emphasis on accelerating capability upgrades alongside production ramp-up to arrest its declining squadron strength.





Just days prior to the Chief’s remarks, the Defence Ministry signed a record-breaking ₹62,370 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A fighters. This contract marks India’s largest indigenous fighter procurement to date.





The MK-1A fighters include 67 enhancements over the initial Mk1 version and achieve over 64% indigenous content, reflecting the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” thrust in defence production. Deliveries are planned between 2027 and 2034, following the completion of the first 83 TEJAS MK-1A order placed in 2021.





However, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised that mere numerical expansion was insufficient without enhanced speed of production and capability evolution. “The TEJAS MK-2 is an extension of the MK-1A—same generation but a larger platform, capable of carrying more and heavier weapons, with better range and endurance,” he said. He noted that if the MK-2 program had progressed strictly on schedule, the latest batch could have been part of the MK-2 line, suggesting that some flexibility may yet allow for such a transition.





The IAF currently operates around 30 fighter squadrons, substantially below its sanctioned strength of 42. With the imminent retirement of ageing MiG-21s, MiG-27s, and Jaguar aircraft, the force faces an urgent need for new inductions to maintain operational readiness.





The Air Chief remarked that the IAF requires production of at least two fighter squadrons annually—roughly 30 to 40 aircraft per year—to stabilise its fleet strength. HAL’s current production rate of TEJAS fighters, although expanding, remains insufficient to meet this pace, posing a significant bottleneck.





Accelerating manufacturing capacity at HAL’s Bangalore and Nashik divisions, along with ramping up the new facility in Nashik dedicated to LCA production, remains a critical element of the IAF’s modernisation plan. This expansion must align with the aircraft’s evolving design from MK-1A to MK-2.





The TEJAS MK-2 program, spearheaded by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, is intended to bridge the capability gap between the TEJAS MK-1A and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The MK-2, also known as the Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), will feature the more powerful General Electric GE F414 engine producing around 98 kN of thrust—a substantial upgrade from the 84 kN of the MK-1A’s GE F404-IN20 engine.





The MK-2 is designed with a longer fuselage, higher payload capacity (up to 6.5 tonnes), and extended range exceeding 1,500 km on internal fuel. It will field advanced avionics including an upgraded Uttam AESA radar, integrated electronic warfare suite, and precision strike capabilities for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. These attributes will make it a crucial multi-role platform to complement heavier fighters like the Rafale and Su-30MKI in the IAF’s fleet mix.





Former IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has echoed similar views, calling for an accelerated shift in procurement planning. Speaking to BharatShakti, he stated, “Mark 2 is a stepping stone in many ways. I personally feel the 97 should shift to MK-2. If we place the order quickly, concurrent production can start – this would make a huge difference to timelines and capability.”





Bhadauria, who oversaw major milestones in the TEJAS program as Chief, emphasised that MK-2’s higher payload, advanced avionics, and endurance will deliver the technological edge required for the next decade. He also stressed that early ordering would synchronise design finalisation and production preparation, enabling overlap with ongoing MK-1A assembly to minimise idle production gaps.





Air Chief Marshal Singh reiterated confidence in the larger indigenous fighter roadmap, highlighting clear progress in both technology understanding and supply chain maturity. He cited that the AMCA’s first flight is targeted for around 2028, with induction into service planned by 2035. “The AMCA timeline can be achieved, or even bettered, if we stay focused. The technology is now fairly clear in our mind—what we need, and where it’s available,” he remarked.





With more than 350 TEJASs—including MK-1, MK-1A, and MK-2 variants—expected to eventually serve across the IAF, the broader vision is to establish a continuous production ecosystem that evolves through capability upgrades rather than isolated aircraft generations. Both current and former Chiefs appear aligned on one strategic imperative: to close the squadron gap rapidly through smarter production transitions, ensuring that numbers and performance advance together.





Differences Between MK-1A And MK-2





The TEJAS MK-1A and the planned TEJAS MK-2 differ significantly in size, power, range, avionics, and weapon-carrying capacity, reflecting the MK-2’s role as a medium-weight multi-role fighter and substantial technological upgrade over the MK-1A.





Feature TEJAS MK-1A TEJAS MK-2 Class Light (LCA) Medium (MWF) Max Take-off Weight ~13.5 tons ~17.5 tons Engine GE F404 (84 kN thrust) GE F414 (98 kN thrust) Combat Radius ~500 km ~1,000 km Cockpit/Avionics AESA radar, glass cockpit, upgraded EW Larger cockpit, touchscreens, advanced displays, EW Hardpoints 7-9 (3.5 ton payload) 11 (6.5 ton payload) Airframe Standard delta wing Longer, wider, adds canards for maneuverability Weapon Compatibility BVR, precision bombs, indigenous & foreign missiles Wide range including SCALP, SPICE, HAMMER, anti-ship Indigenous Content 62-70% targeted 82% (targeted >90% with localized engine)





Additional Differences





MK-2 features new digital fly-by-wire controls, a larger fuel capacity, enhanced survivability, and improved climate and autopilot systems for pilot comfort and tactical automation.





The MK-2 is being developed to replace IAF’s Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29 fleets, indicating its multi-role battlefield emphasis compared to the MK-1A’s primary focus on light combat.





The TEJAS MK-2 will be a heavier, more powerful, and more versatile aircraft than the MK-1A, bridging India’s light- and medium-weight fighter requirements through advanced avionics, sensor fusion, and increased payload capabilities.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







