Embraer’s C-390 Millennium Medium Transport Aircraft



Brazil’s Minister of Defence, José Múcio, will visit New Delhi from October 15 to 17, 2025, as part of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin’s high-level delegation. This marks a key step in expanding India–Brazil defence ties ahead of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s planned state visit to India in 2026. The visit reflects both nations’ shared interest in strengthening strategic autonomy amid global geopolitical uncertainties.





The timing of the visit comes as global protectionism and supply chain disruptions drive countries to diversify partnerships beyond traditional suppliers. India and Brazil, major democracies in the Global South, are increasingly working through BRICS, IBSA, and the G20 to enhance South-South defence-industrial cooperation. The delegation will include senior ministers and industry leaders from defence, aerospace, energy, and critical technologies, underlining Brazil’s intent to position itself as a long-term, reliable partner in India’s defence ecosystem.

A central topic will be Embraer’s C-390 Millennium, proposed for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program. Embraer has answered India’s RFI and stands to secure a contract for up to 80 aircraft, potentially one of its largest international defence deals.





The company has expanded its presence in India by establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in New Delhi’s AeroCity for engineering, procurement, and collaboration under “Make in India.” In 2024, Embraer also signed an MoU with Mahindra Defence Systems to explore joint production of the C-390, aiming for localisation and co-development.





Brazil’s Evaluation of India’s Akash Missile





Brazil continues to examine DRDO’s Akash medium-range surface-to-air missile system for its Medium/High Altitude Air Defence Artillery initiative. Although procurement has been delayed due to budget pressures and competing bids from other suppliers, officials confirm the Akash remains under “active technical consideration.” Brazilian authorities emphasise that the evaluation of Akash and the C-390 are pursued independently, reflecting a diversified interest in Indian defence technology.





Defence Industry Collaborations





The business delegation will include leading Brazilian defence firms such as Embraer, Taurus Armas, CBC, Avibras, Atech, Ares, Emgepron, Helibras, MacJee, and Imbel. Several have initiated joint venture talks with Indian companies like SSS Defence, Mahindra Defence, and Jindal Defence to cooperate in areas ranging from small arms and munitions to aerospace systems. Brazil has also shown interest in Indian-origin platforms such as the Prachand and Rudra attack helicopters and airborne early warning systems including an E-145 platform for the NETRA program.





Strengthening Defence Diplomacy





In a significant diplomatic step, Brazil will station dedicated air and naval attachés in its New Delhi embassy for the first time, complementing its existing army attaché. This expanded presence will facilitate quicker operational coordination, deeper technology dialogue, and enduring military engagement between the nations.





Minister Múcio’s visit builds upon multiple high-level military exchanges since 2023, including visits by Brazil’s Army Chief, Navy Vice-Chief, Army Vice-Chief, Navy Chief Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and Air Force Commander Lt. Brig. Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno. Damasceno notably visited HAL facilities and observed Exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur, indicating growing practical cooperation in aviation training and evaluation.





Naval And Submarine Cooperation





Naval collaboration is also on the agenda, with Brazil expressing interest in expanding joint activities in submarine operations and maritime domain awareness. Both nations are members of the “Scorpène Club,” comprising countries operating French-origin Scorpène-class submarines. The grouping facilitates joint training, operational collaboration, and exchange of expertise in undersea warfare, which Brazil aims to deepen as part of its naval fleet modernisation drive.





Towards the Modi–Lula Defence Dialogue





This October visit will serve as a political and operational precursor to the Modi–Lula bilateral summit scheduled for February 2026. India’s expanding ambitions in defence exports align with Brazil’s armed forces modernisation plans, creating opportunities for cost-effective co-development, joint manufacturing, and trusted technology partnerships. The relationship is poised to evolve into a robust South-South military collaboration, founded on mutual capability, production reliability, and strategic autonomy, rather than dependency.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







