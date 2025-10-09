



Ola Electric has become the first Indian automotive OEM to secure certification for its indigenously developed ferrite motor—a breakthrough that marks a decisive step toward reducing rare‑earth dependency in India’s EV industry.





This achievement positions Ola at the forefront of global electric mobility innovation driven by sustainable and locally sourced materials.





The ferrite‑based motor replaces conventional permanent magnet designs that rely heavily on rare‑earth elements like neodymium and dysprosium, both of which are imported and subject to volatile international supply chains. By adopting ferrite magnets, Ola effectively eliminates reliance on these critical imports, mitigating cost fluctuations and geopolitical risks associated with rare‑earth procurement.





Developed entirely in‑house at Ola’s Futurefactory R&D center, the ferrite motor is engineered for high efficiency, lower production cost, and optimized thermal management suitable for India’s climatic and driving conditions. The company leveraged advanced electromagnetic modelling, proprietary control algorithms, and indigenous material engineering to ensure performance on par with conventional rare‑earth motors.





Certification of the new motor underscores the maturity of India’s EV manufacturing ecosystem and highlights a broader national shift toward technological self‑reliance championed under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. It also exemplifies Ola’s long‑term strategy of vertical integration across critical EV components, including motors, battery packs, and power electronics.





With this successful validation, Ola Electric aims to deploy the ferrite motor in its next generation of scooters and electric motorcycles, offering improved cost competitiveness and supply security. The development not only strengthens India’s EV value chain but also sets a precedent for indigenous innovation that could be benchmarked globally in the electric propulsion domain.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







