



OneWeb has introduced a lightweight, man-portable SATCOM terminal weighing approximately 9 kilograms, designed specifically for the Indian Army’s tactical communication needs.





The backpack-sized antenna provides high-speed, low-latency broadband through OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, ensuring resilient network access even in the most austere and remote environments.





The compact terminal enables uninterrupted connectivity for Command-and-Control (C2), Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and real-time mission data exchange in field conditions where traditional communication infrastructure is unavailable or compromised. It is engineered for frontline deployment, empowering units to maintain digital dominance in varying terrains, including mountainous and border regions.





Built to military-grade standards, the system features a ruggedised enclosure for environmental durability, rapid setup capability for quick deployment under pressure, and multi-power options, including battery, vehicle, and solar inputs. These features make it ideal for dismounted troops, field headquarters, and mobile reconnaissance teams.





With India’s increasing emphasis on integrating space-based communication within its tactical networks, OneWeb’s portable LEO SATCOM solution represents a significant enhancement to battlefield situational awareness and operational flexibility. It aligns with the Indian Army’s modernisation vision for secure Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) communication and network-centric warfare readiness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







