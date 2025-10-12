



Pakistan lodged a sharp diplomatic protest with Afghanistan, objecting strongly to parts of the India-Afghanistan joint statement released on October 10, 2025. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "strong reservations" specifically about the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India.





Pakistan claimed this reference violated relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and disputed the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir, calling the statement "highly insensitive" to the sentiments of what it termed the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.​





Pakistan also rejected Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s remarks that terrorism is solely Pakistan's internal problem. Pakistan argued that it had repeatedly shared evidence of terrorist groups like Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan operating from Afghan soil with support within Afghanistan.





Islamabad emphasised that Afghanistan could not absolve itself of responsibility for regional peace by dismissing Pakistan’s terrorism concerns as internal matters. The Pakistani government also urged unauthorised Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan to return to Afghanistan.​





The joint statement, issued on October 10 after Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s talks with Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, included mutual condemnation of terrorism emanating from regional countries, appreciation by India of Afghanistan’s condemnation of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and affirmation of respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Afghanistan also reassured India that its territory would not be used against India by any group or individual. The statement noted deep historical and cultural ties and India’s commitment to aid Afghan development, including health and infrastructure projects.​





Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India is the highest-level Taliban engagement since they took power in 2021, facilitated by a temporary UN travel exemption. His visit marked a thaw and evolving ties between India and Afghanistan despite no official recognition yet of the Taliban government by India.





The visit was widely seen as an attempt by the Taliban to improve economic and diplomatic ties with India while drawing Pakistan’s concern. Muttaqi insisted Afghan soil would not be used to support terrorism against any country and urged Pakistan to address its internal issues.​





Pakistan’s reaction included summoning Afghanistan’s Ambassador in Islamabad, condemning the inclusion of Kashmir as a part of India in the statement, and rejecting the dismissal of terrorism concerns.





The situation reflects the heightened tensions and shifting diplomatic relations in the region, with Pakistan viewing the India-Afghanistan rapprochement as adverse to its interests.​





Pakistan strongly objects to the Kashmir reference in the India-Afghanistan joint statement and disputes Afghan claims about terrorism, while India and Afghanistan emphasise peace, respect for sovereignty, and counterterrorism cooperation. Amir Khan Muttaqi’s historic visit to India marks a significant development but also adds to regional diplomatic strains.​





