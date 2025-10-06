



California-based satellite communications major Viasat Inc. is in advanced discussions with Indian start-ups and private aerospace firms to co-develop and manufacture miniaturised geostationary (GEO) satellites in India. The move aligns with Viasat’s strategy to deliver lower-cost broadband capacity compared to lower Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, while leveraging India’s rapidly expanding SATCOM ecosystem, manufacturing capabilities, and affordable launch options through ISRO and private launch providers.





The plan under consideration involves the design and production of small GEO satellite buses and advanced communication payloads in collaboration with Indian new-space firms. These next-generation platforms are expected to carry 170–175 Gbps-class digital payloads, delivering high-throughput broadband bandwidth suited for aviation, maritime, and rural broadband applications. The modular mini-GEO architecture would allow cost-effective deployment, longer orbital lifespans, and enhanced flexibility for multi-beam connectivity coverage.





Viasat’s Indian engagement is being structured around India’s evolving space governance ecosystem—particularly IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) for private-sector collaboration frameworks and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for commercial satellite deployment and launch services. The partnership discussions encompass not just satellite integration, but also electronics, software-defined subsystems, and ground network cooperation with Indian vendors to achieve partial indigenisation and comply with India’s growing self-reliance goals in space infrastructure.





By promoting a cost-sensitive GEO-based model, Viasat aims to position itself as an alternative to proliferated LEO constellations such as Starlink and OneWeb, both of which are competing for India’s broadband and mobility markets. Miniaturised GEO satellites offer advantages in terms of fewer satellites for continuous coverage, lower constellation maintenance costs, and integration with existing ground terminals—providing a pragmatic path for affordable connectivity expansion across the Indian subcontinent and the broader Asia-Pacific region.





If realised, the project could significantly stimulate domestic satellite manufacturing, bus design, and high-throughput communications payload development among Indian private firms.





It aligns with NewSpace India’s vision to build end-to-end indigenous small satellite ecosystems—spanning component fabrication, system integration, and launch-readiness under “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” directives. The collaboration also holds potential to drive cross-sector innovation in India’s aviation internet, maritime connectivity, and rural digital infrastructure markets through affordable GEO broadband capacity.