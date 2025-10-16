



Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire starting from 6 pm on October 15, 2025, following days of intense and deadly cross-border clashes. The ceasefire was mutually agreed upon at the request of the Afghan Taliban regime, with both sides committing to constructive dialogue to find a positive solution to the ongoing conflict.





Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed orders for Afghan forces to respect the truce unless aggression resumes.​





The ceasefire follows significant violence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, particularly in regions such as Spin Boldak and the Pakistani districts of Chaman and Kurram. The clashes resulted in casualties on both sides, including military personnel and civilians, with reports of dozens killed and many more injured.





The conflict is rooted in accusations of cross-border aggression, with Pakistan alleging Taliban militants targeted its posts, while the Afghan Taliban described Pakistani military strikes on Afghan soil as the cause.​





Earlier on the day of the ceasefire announcement, Pakistan's military conducted precision air and artillery strikes on Taliban targets in Kandahar province and Kabul, destroying key Taliban battalions and border brigades. Pakistani sources claimed these strikes killed dozens of Afghan and foreign operatives and severely damaged Taliban infrastructure. The Pakistan Army emphasized its readiness to respond strongly to any external aggression.​





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan reported that Pakistani forces had successfully repelled Taliban attacks along the Balochistan border, killing 15 to 20 Taliban fighters. The Taliban's attacks involved multiple locations including Spin Boldak and were described by Pakistan as "cowardly."





Past weeks saw repeated border confrontations, with Pakistani troops sustaining up to 23 fatalities and many injured in earlier Taliban attacks. The military's counterattacks reportedly neutralised over 200 Taliban fighters during these skirmishes.​





From a broader perspective, tensions remain high between Islamabad and Kabul due to longstanding mistrust, with Pakistan urging the Taliban government to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan.





The Afghan Taliban deny such allegations, maintaining their territory is not used for hostile acts. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described relations as effectively broken down, warning of the possibility of renewed fighting at any time, highlighting the fragile and hostile environment between the two neighbours.​





This ceasefire is a temporary pause amid a volatile and dangerous border situation marked by serious casualties and ongoing military engagements. Both sides have expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue during the truce period to address the border issues, but the underlying tensions remain deeply entrenched.​





Based On ANI Report







