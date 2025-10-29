Pakistan’s General Sahir Shamshad Mirza with Muhammad Yunus





Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to expand their bilateral defence cooperation, marking a notable development in South Asian military diplomacy.





The agreement followed a high-level meeting in Dhaka between Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman.





During the discussions held at Army Headquarters, both leaders highlighted the positive trajectory of existing defence relations between the two nations. They agreed to institutionalise regular exchanges across various levels of military leadership to maintain momentum in strategic engagement and capacity-building initiatives.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan stated that the talks addressed a broad spectrum of military cooperation areas, including joint training programs, combined field exercises, and the exchange of counter-terrorism expertise. Both generals emphasised the value of professional collaboration in improving operational readiness and interoperability.





A key segment of the meeting focused on tackling emerging threats in the information domain. The two sides acknowledged the growing danger posed by widespread disinformation and digital manipulation, categorising it as a shared regional challenge. They pledged collective measures to enhance resilience and coordination in countering misinformation.





The dialogue also reviewed the changing global and regional security landscape, underscoring the need for closer coordination among the armed forces of both nations. In doing so, the two military establishments signalled an intent to transition from conventional defence engagements towards a broader, strategy-driven partnership.





India’s Regional Security Calculus





Enhanced defence cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh signals a strategic realignment in South Asia with direct implications for India’s security interests.​





Bangladesh’s post-Hasina foreign policy shift has led to deeper military engagement with Pakistan, including increased defence training, joint exercises, and regular high-level military exchanges. These developments occur against the backdrop of Dhaka’s interim regime, which appears to be diversifying partnerships away from its previous proximity to New Delhi.​





Indian defence circles are increasingly uneasy with this rapprochement, especially given the porosity of the 4,000 km Indo-Bangladesh border and the potential for increased ISI-linked activity and extremist infiltration in India’s northeast. Collaborative intelligence or security operations between Islamabad and Dhaka could create new vulnerabilities for India.​





Further, Pakistan-Bangladesh economic connectivity initiatives—such as operational shipping lines and upcoming air links—raise the spectre of dual-use infrastructure projects. The prospect of Pakistan-Bangladesh-China alignment heightens Indian fears of strategic encirclement and erosion of influence, notably in the Bay of Bengal.​





Observers note the frequency of Pakistani military visits and discreet defence engagements as signs of a sustained strategic recalibration, rather than symbolic gestures. While Bangladesh’s leadership argues economic rationale, the political optics point to a regional power rebalance.​





India’s Chief of Defence Staff has openly warned of serious consequences for India’s security if trilateral ties between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China strengthen further.​





This effort aligns with Pakistan’s wider diplomatic outreach across South Asia, as well as Bangladesh’s own interest in diversifying its military partnerships amid political transition and security recalibration in the region.





Based On PTI Report







