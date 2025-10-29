



The Eurasian Security and Cooperation Conference brought together defence experts, diplomats, and strategic analysts who underscored the transformative potential of building a stronger trilateral relationship among Russia, China, and India.





The discussions revolved around the vision of creating a cooperative Eurasian security architecture that prioritises stability, development, and joint resistance to unilateral geopolitical dominance.





Participants noted that the growing tensions between global power blocs have exposed vulnerabilities within the existing international order. Speakers argued that the dominance of the United States and NATO has often created security imbalances, prompting the need for an alternative approach driven by collective Eurasian interests.





India, Russia, and China were identified as the key anchors for such an initiative, given their economic influence, military capabilities, and geographical centrality in the region.





Delegates from India highlighted that regional cooperation should not be viewed through a purely military lens but must encompass energy security, technology exchange, and trade connectivity.





The importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS frameworks was widely recognised as practical avenues for advancing this integrated vision. Indian representatives also stressed that any Eurasian order must be inclusive, respecting sovereignty and national interests rather than imposing alignments.





Russian experts emphasised the historical depth of Eurasian cooperation and Moscow’s readiness to work with partners in creating a multi-nodal world order. They pointed out that sanctions, Western economic pressure, and the shifting energy landscape have accelerated the need for greater alignment among regional powers.





By cooperating in energy infrastructure, defence technologies, and logistics networks, Russia envisions a Eurasia that is self-sustaining and strategically autonomous.





China’s delegation focused on the Belt and Road Initiative as a unifying platform that could link industry, finance, and infrastructure projects across the continent. While some concerns were raised about dependency and debt relations, many participants agreed that with transparent governance and mutual benefit at its core, such projects could drive the connectivity essential for regional prosperity.





Representatives from Indonesia and Turkey viewed this emerging bloc as an opportunity to redefine the concept of Eurasia as an integrated economic and security sphere stretching from the Mediterranean to the Pacific. They advocated for inclusive policy frameworks that welcome developing nations and medium powers, ensuring that the benefits of cooperation are equitably spread.





Overall, the conference concluded with a shared understanding that the future of global power equilibrium may hinge on the success of Eurasian nations in forging mutual trust and structured partnerships.





The potential axis formed by Russia, China, and India was seen as a stabilising centre capable of reinforcing peace, sovereignty, and collective resilience across the continent.





Based On APT Report







