



The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a new AI and GIS-enabled Command & Control centre called the Decision Support System (DSS) at its headquarters to strengthen India’s border security along Pakistan and Bangladesh.





This development was formally inaugurated by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, marking a major technological leap for the force, which guards the over 6,000 km-long border with the two nations.





The DSS is designed to enhance the decision-making ability of BSF commanders at all levels by offering role-based access via customised dashboards. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geographic information systems (GIS), the platform provides a Complete Operating Picture (COP). This allows real-time coordination, operational planning, and execution based on data-backed insights.





The DSS combines GIS platforms with legacy operational systems, incident databases, and sensor feeds from the border. This integration ensures commanders have a holistic view of ongoing and past activities. In the near future, the system will also link with electronic border solutions, connect with other BSF command centres, and interface with GIS databases across India’s security and law enforcement agencies.





One of the key features is the system’s ability to conduct predictive trend analysis. Using AI/ML models, the DSS can forecast smuggling hotspots, infiltration routes, and vulnerable stretches of the border. Historical and real-time data feeds will enable the BSF to allocate resources more effectively, improve surveillance efficiency, and refine tactical deployment to counter emerging threats.





The DSS is being envisioned as a scalable platform. In its next phase, it will be integrated with Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), large data sets (big data), and meteorological inputs from the India Meteorological Department. Weather-aware planning will allow for better deployment in harsh terrain and during adverse conditions, critical for operations along challenging border geographies.





By adopting cutting-edge technology solutions, the DSS will allow the BSF to stay ahead of evolving threat scenarios such as cross-border infiltration, arms smuggling, narcotics trade, and other forms of illegal activity. As India faces increasingly sophisticated tactics from adversaries, the system marks a shift from reactive to predictive border management, making security forces more agile and efficient.





Based On PTI Report







