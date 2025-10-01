



The Indian Army’s Spear Corps under the Eastern Command conducted a high-intensity four-day exercise titled 'Drone Kavach' in forward areas of eastern Arunachal Pradesh between September 25–28. The exercise was designed to validate operational preparedness for fighting in a next-generation, drone-dominated battlefield, where rapid adaptation to multi-domain threats is essential.





The primary aim of Drone Kavach was to assess the Army’s ability to integrate advanced drone technologies into active combat while simultaneously developing effective counter-drone measures. The exercise simulated combat conditions in forward operational areas to replicate the challenges posed by drones in surveillance, target acquisition, logistics, and direct combat support.





Apart from the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which secures strategic border areas in Arunachal Pradesh, also participated, strengthening joint operational coordination. Their deployment in forward areas highlighted the importance of synergy between the Army and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) in safeguarding India’s eastern frontier.





The drills placed emphasis on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) for handling drone warfare. Soldiers carried out simulated target acquisition and neutralisation operations, rehearsing both active counter-measures—such as electronic jamming systems and hard-kill drone interceptors—and passive defences like camouflage, deception, and dispersion tactics. Combat units practiced manoeuvres to validate rapid-response mechanisms against hostile drone engagements.





According to the Army, the exercise generated valuable insights into the modern operational environment, highlighting the effectiveness of different drone deployment and counter-drone techniques in high-altitude and jungle terrain. The findings are expected to feed into doctrine development, procurement priorities, and tactical refinements for drone-based combat.





The Drone Kavach exercise is part of the Army’s broader commitment to modernisation and technology absorption, especially in light of increasing reliance on unmanned aerial systems in hybrid warfare.





With adversaries across the northern and western borders actively deploying drones for surveillance and combat roles, the Indian Army sees drone warfare as a decisive dimension of future conflicts. This initiative reinforces the Army’s preparedness to dominate the aerial battlespace at the tactical level while ensuring seamless protection of troops and assets.





Based On PTI Report











