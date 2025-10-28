



Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has formally commissioned three Griffon 2400TD hovercraft into service with the Pakistan Marines during a forward post visit in the Indus delta creeks region.





He described the induction as a step toward enhancing the force’s ability to defend every inch of Pakistan’s maritime borders, stretching from Sir Creek in the east to Jiwani in the west.





The induction also coincided with his declaration that the Navy remains a custodian of peace and security across the Indian Ocean Region.





The hovercraft, though presented as new capability assets, are actually refurbished units formerly operated by the UK’s Royal Marines. Designated LCAC(L) class, these hovercraft were withdrawn from British service in 2021 and subsequently refurbished under a 2022 UK Ministry of Defence Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) contract executed by Griffon Hoverwork Ltd, the original manufacturer.





Following the overhaul and systems modernisation in the UK, the trio were transferred to Pakistan earlier this year under a refurbishment and capability reuse agreement.





The Griffon 2400TD is a twin–diesel, lightweight air‑cushioned craft capable of high‑speed manoeuvres across shallow waters, tidal flats, mangrove creeks, and marshy littoral terrain.





Its ability to operate where conventional patrol or landing craft cannot makes it especially suited to Pakistan’s complex Indus delta environment and near‑shore areas around the Sir Creek sector, which remains a sensitive border zone opposite India’s Kutch coastline.





Operationally, the hovercraft are expected to serve multiple functions including littoral patrol, logistics support for forward marine detachments, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) during floods. Each vessel offers a troop‑carrying capability of around 20–25 personnel with light equipment and can sustain operations in areas lacking prepared landing sites, enabling rapid insertion and extraction across shifting coastal sandbars.





Admiral Ashraf described the induction as part of broader fleet modernisation aimed at improving amphibious mobility and tactical reach in Pakistan’s western and eastern coastal zones. He reaffirmed the Navy’s readiness to meet any contingency while remaining a guarantor of maritime security across regional sea lanes.





The refurbished Griffon 2400TDs now represent the Pakistan Marines’ most mobile platform in the creeks and serve as an interim capability upgrade until purpose‑built indigenous or new‑generation hovercraft are pursued under future procurement cycles.





