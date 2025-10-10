



Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in Afghanistan mark a sharp escalation in tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, coming at a politically sensitive moment. On Thursday night, explosions were reported near Kabul, with intelligence sources indicating that Pakistani fighter aircraft targeted camps belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These strikes appear aimed at pressuring the Afghan Taliban, whom Pakistan accuses of sheltering and supporting TTP militants operating across the Durand Line.





The timing of the airstrikes is significant. They coincided with Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi’s maiden visit to India — a diplomatic move that has reportedly unnerved Pakistan.





New Delhi has intensified its outreach to Kabul in recent months, seeking deeper engagement despite the Taliban’s contentious global standing. Observers note that Pakistan is watching this evolving relationship warily, fearful of losing traditional influence over Afghan policymaking.





Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, marking the first high-level Afghan visit since the Taliban took power over four years ago after the collapse of Ashraf Ghani’s government. His six-day trip will include strategic discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs publicly welcomed the visit, highlighting mutual interests in regional stability and connectivity.





Pakistan’s complaint against the Afghan Taliban stems from the persistent presence of anti-Pakistan militant groups on Afghan soil. Islamabad has long alleged that the Taliban’s reluctance to act against the TTP has led to increased cross-border attacks, destabilizing Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal regions. The strikes near Kabul signal Islamabad’s frustration and willingness to take unilateral military action.





The reaction from international observers has been swift. Former U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad described the development as a “huge escalation” with dangerous implications for the region.





Urging restraint, Khalilzad emphasized that military escalation cannot provide a sustainable solution to the security disputes between Islamabad and Kabul. He called for structured negotiations addressing terrorist sanctuaries on both sides of the Durand Line to prevent further destabilization.





For India, which has historically maintained developmental and strategic ties with Afghanistan, the incident underscores the fragile balance of power in the region. India’s renewed engagement could potentially shift geopolitical alignments, with Kabul exploring alternatives to its reliance on Pakistan.





The outcome of Muttaqi’s meetings in New Delhi may influence how Afghanistan navigates its strained ties with Islamabad during this volatile phase.





Agencies







