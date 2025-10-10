



The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald has arrived in Chattogram, Bangladesh, for a three-day goodwill visit from October 8 to 10, 2025.





This marks the first time since Bangladesh's liberation in 1971 that a US Navy destroyer has docked at Chattogram Port. The event symbolises Washington's intent to strengthen maritime cooperation with Bangladesh amid growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region.​





The USS Fitzgerald, a 154-metre-long and 9,246-tonne vessel with a crew of 327 officers and sailors, was officially welcomed by the Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Abu Ubaidah upon arrival. Captain A N M Ishtiaq Jahan Farooque of the Bangladesh Navy is the chief coordinating officer for this visit. Lieutenant Commodore Mohammad Redwan Ul Islam has been appointed as the ship-to-shore officer responsible for coordinating all transport and official activities between the ship and shore.​





The visit offers an opportunity for personnel from both navies to exchange professional knowledge, operational experience, technical expertise, and skills. It is expected to deepen mutual understanding and bolster the long-standing defence cooperation between Dhaka and Washington. Representatives from the US Embassy in Dhaka were present during the ship's arrival, underscoring the diplomatic significance of this visit.​





During the visit, joint maritime exercises are being conducted in a designated area from Chattogram to Badarkhali along Bangladesh’s coast. The Chittagong Port Authority has issued advisories to sea vessels to avoid the exercise area from October 8 to 10 to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the drills. The exercise area is monitored 24 hours daily, reflecting the importance of maintaining maritime security and operational interoperability between the two navies.​





This engagement follows an invitation extended by Bangladesh Navy chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan during his official visit to the US earlier in July 2025. The joint exercises and naval visits are part of ongoing efforts to enhance maritime security in the Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific region, which holds vital sea lanes connecting South and Southeast Asia.​





The arrival of USS Fitzgerald also holds historical significance. During the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, was deployed in the Bay of Bengal to support Pakistan and exert pressure on India.





The Soviet Union’s counter-deployment of nuclear submarines led to the withdrawal of the US fleet, marking a contentious chapter in regional history. The USS Fitzgerald’s visit in 2025 reflects a shift towards strengthened bilateral maritime ties and cooperation.​





The USS Fitzgerald is scheduled to depart Bangladeshi waters on October 10, concluding its three-day goodwill visit aimed at fostering professional excellence, mutual understanding, and defence cooperation between the two navies.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)








