

In a striking escalation of rhetoric, Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has issued provocative statements following Indian Army Chief General’s stern warning that Islamabad must end its policy of state-sponsored terrorism or face existential consequences.

Chaudhry’s remark about “shattering the myth of geographic immunity” reflects Pakistan’s habitual reliance on belligerent posturing to mask deep internal instability and waning credibility on the global stage.

India’s position, however, remains rooted in a policy of deterrence and precision retaliation, backed by unmatched conventional superiority and advanced strategic preparedness.





Recent intelligence assessments indicate that Pakistan’s military leadership, under pressure from severe economic decline, political fragmentation, and growing anti-establishment protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has resorted to aggressive propaganda to deflect attention from domestic unrest.





Lt Gen Chaudhry’s branding of PoK protest leaders as “traitors” and “Indian Agents” reveals Islamabad’s fear of losing control over the region as civilian anger swells against power shortages, inflation, and exploitative governance.





India’s strategic posture, by contrast, underscores restraint combined with readiness. With modernized armed forces, enhanced border surveillance, and precision-strike capabilities, New Delhi today holds both moral and military upper hands.





Despite Pakistan’s rhetorical threats, any escalation would invite a resolute and overwhelming response, leaving little doubt over the outcome of such misadventure. As Islamabad’s internal fractures deepen, the latest ISPR bluster only highlights an institution increasingly isolated, desperate, and facing the consequences of decades of nurturing terror as state policy.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







